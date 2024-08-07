XPRESSBEES (BUSYBEES LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS PVT.) #2979 COMPANY RANKING

We are the fastest growing express logistics service provider in India catering to end-to-end supply chain solutions. Our logistics solutions across B2B Xpress, B2C Xpress, Cross-border and 3PL(Third Party Logistics) come with an edge of speed, accuracy & scalability. Driven with a distribution network that penetrates 2000+ towns and cities across the country, we have swiftly emerged as trusted logistics partners for the biggest names in ecommerce, health care, grocery, heavy machinery, finance, and automotive.