XPRESSBEES (BUSYBEES LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS PVT.)

#2979 COMPANY RANKING
We are the fastest growing express logistics service provider in India catering to end-to-end supply chain solutions. Our logistics solutions across B2B Xpress, B2C Xpress, Cross-border and 3PL(Third Party Logistics) come with an edge of speed, accuracy & scalability. Driven with a distribution network that penetrates 2000+ towns and cities across the country, we have swiftly emerged as trusted logistics partners for the biggest names in ecommerce, health care, grocery, heavy machinery, finance, and automotive.
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xpressbees.com
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25 emps
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Since 2015
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Worth 1.2B
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#logistics-supply-chain#consumer-goods#healthcare-tech
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XPRESSBEES (BUSYBEES LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS PVT.)

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Xpressbees (BusyBees Logistics Solutions Pvt.)'s latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
ONDC onboards logistics firm XpressBees, Retail News, ET Retail

ONDC onboards logistics firm XpressBees, Retail News, ET Retail

retail.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Fri Nov 24 2023

ONDC onboards logistics firm XpressBees on its network - Times of India

ONDC onboards logistics firm XpressBees on its network - Times of India

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Thu Nov 23 2023

XpressBees joins ONDC with pan-India delivery services

XpressBees joins ONDC with pan-India delivery services

yourstory.com

Thu Nov 23 2023

Specialised Logistics Solutions Market Size Projections: Share and Scope for 2023-2030

Specialised Logistics Solutions Market Size Projections: Share and Scope for 2023-2030

linkedin.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Challenges and Solutions in Intermodal Trucking Logistics

Challenges and Solutions in Intermodal Trucking Logistics

logisticsit.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification

news-journal.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification

victoriaadvocate.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification

benzinga.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification

nasdaq.com

Thu Oct 12 2023

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification

finance.yahoo.com

Thu Oct 12 2023

Logistics solutions provider OORJAA raises Rs 5.35 crore in pre-Series A round 2

Logistics solutions provider OORJAA raises Rs 5.35 crore in pre-Series A round 2

zeebiz.com

Thu Oct 12 2023

BEXCS Logistics Solutions, Inc. partners with CLEVAPH and WOWLEAP for sustainability logistics

BEXCS Logistics Solutions, Inc. partners with CLEVAPH and WOWLEAP for sustainability logistics

bworldonline.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

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