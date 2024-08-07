XPRESSBEES (BUSYBEES LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS PVT.)
#2979 COMPANY RANKING
We are the fastest growing express logistics service provider in India catering to end-to-end supply chain solutions. Our logistics solutions across B2B Xpress, B2C Xpress, Cross-border and 3PL(Third Party Logistics) come with an edge of speed, accuracy & scalability. Driven with a distribution network that penetrates 2000+ towns and cities across the country, we have swiftly emerged as trusted logistics partners for the biggest names in ecommerce, health care, grocery, heavy machinery, finance, and automotive.
25 emps
Since 2015
Worth 1.2B
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XPRESSBEES (BUSYBEES LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS PVT.)
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Xpressbees (BusyBees Logistics Solutions Pvt.)'s latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
ONDC onboards logistics firm XpressBees, Retail News, ET Retail
retail.economictimes.indiatimes.com
Fri Nov 24 2023
ONDC onboards logistics firm XpressBees on its network - Times of India
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Thu Nov 23 2023
XpressBees joins ONDC with pan-India delivery services
yourstory.com
Thu Nov 23 2023
Specialised Logistics Solutions Market Size Projections: Share and Scope for 2023-2030
linkedin.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Challenges and Solutions in Intermodal Trucking Logistics
logisticsit.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification
news-journal.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification
victoriaadvocate.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification
benzinga.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification
nasdaq.com
Thu Oct 12 2023
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Awarded First Dry Bulk "Silent E" Certification
finance.yahoo.com
Thu Oct 12 2023
Logistics solutions provider OORJAA raises Rs 5.35 crore in pre-Series A round 2
zeebiz.com
Thu Oct 12 2023
BEXCS Logistics Solutions, Inc. partners with CLEVAPH and WOWLEAP for sustainability logistics
bworldonline.com
Tue Oct 10 2023