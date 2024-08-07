WESTIN HOTELS & RESORTS
#1266 COMPANY RANKING
Westin Hotels & Resorts is an upper-upscale hotel chain, part of Marriott International, known for its focus on wellness and rejuvenation. They offer signature programs like the "Heavenly® Bed" and "WestinWORKOUT" options, and emphasize comfort, wellness, exploration, and relaxation. Westin operates over 220 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories.
8266 emps
Since 1981
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WESTIN HOTELS & RESORTS (MAR)
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Marriott International opens three new resorts in Vietnam
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Marriott Unveils Trio of Beachside Resorts in Vietnam
travelagentcentral.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
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bizjournals.com
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Don Cleary, President, Marriott Hotels of Canada, retiring February 2024
travelweek.ca
Tue Oct 31 2023
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finance.yahoo.com
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forbes.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
New Downtown Honolulu hotel appoints general manager
bizjournals.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Laguna Beach Motel Reopens as Woods Cove Inn
ocbj.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Westin’s new downtown DC hotel has Peloton suites
wtop.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Are people becoming less brand loyal? New Marriott survey suggests it’s true in the travel industry
msn.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
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msn.com
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