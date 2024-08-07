WESTIN HOTELS & RESORTS #1266 COMPANY RANKING

Westin Hotels & Resorts is an upper-upscale hotel chain, part of Marriott International, known for its focus on wellness and rejuvenation. They offer signature programs like the "Heavenly® Bed" and "WestinWORKOUT" options, and emphasize comfort, wellness, exploration, and relaxation. Westin operates over 220 hotels and resorts in nearly 40 countries and territories.