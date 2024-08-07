VIRGIN PULSE

#58 COMPANY RANKING
At Virgin Pulse, we’re passionate about changing lives and businesses for good®. We want to make a difference in the world by helping people be their best, every day, at work and home. Our people drive our business and our culture reflects that. As an organization, we focus on our three core values: One Team One Dream, We Deliver, and Live and Breathe It. We understand that our diversity is our strength, we have a responsibility to innovate and lead the industry, and we embody a culture of health and wellbeing that inspires our clients as well as our own employees. As the #1 global wellbeing solution provider, Virgin Pulse supports 14 million members in 21 languages across 190 countries. Featuring the industry’s only true Homebase for Health® that unifies and simplifies the health and wellbeing journey, Virgin Pulse fuses high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data to support clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle— including screening and assessment, activation, behavior change, adoption of sustainable, healthy habits, benefits navigation, condition management, gaps in care closure and digital therapeutics. With employee wellbeing experts located around the world, we help our clients build the ultimate employee experience. We're proud to say our clients leverage Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives—and businesses—for good. Virgin Pulse values and celebrates diversity and is committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We believe in creating teams made up of individuals with various backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, inspires innovation, collaboration, and challenges us to produce better solutions. As a global employer, we seek to recruit, develop, and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool.
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virginpulse.com
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752 emps
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Since 2004
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VIRGIN PULSE

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EVERGREEN INDEX #58

Virgin Pulse's stories on HackerNoon

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Virgin Pulse's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
More than 800,000 CT residents impacted by data breach

More than 800,000 CT residents impacted by data breach

ctmirror.org

Fri Jan 05 2024

teiss - News - Healthcare IT giant Welltok says MOVEit data breach impacted close to 4 million individuals

teiss - News - Healthcare IT giant Welltok says MOVEit data breach impacted close to 4 million individuals

teiss.co.uk

Fri Jan 05 2024

Welltok announces data breach that may affect CHI Memorial patients - Mix 104.1 FM - WCLE - Cleveland, Tennessee

Welltok announces data breach that may affect CHI Memorial patients - Mix 104.1 FM - WCLE - Cleveland, Tennessee

mymix1041.com

Tue Jan 02 2024

7 months later, software firm Welltok informs OSF patients of data breach

7 months later, software firm Welltok informs OSF patients of data breach

25newsnow.com

Thu Dec 14 2023

Health care vendor's data breach impacts some CHI Health patients

Health care vendor's data breach impacts some CHI Health patients

ketv.com

Thu Dec 14 2023

Corewell Health Confirms Patient Data Leaked in Welltok, Inc. Data Breach | Console and Associates, P.C. - JDSupra

Corewell Health Confirms Patient Data Leaked in Welltok, Inc. Data Breach | Console and Associates, P.C. - JDSupra

jdsupra.com

Mon Dec 04 2023

More than 1 million Corewell Health patients impacted by security breach - CBS Detroit

More than 1 million Corewell Health patients impacted by security breach - CBS Detroit

cbsnews.com

Thu Nov 30 2023

Patient data for 1M Corewell Health patients in SE MI exposed after 'security event'

Patient data for 1M Corewell Health patients in SE MI exposed after 'security event'

wxyz.com

Thu Nov 30 2023

Welltok cyberattack hits 1M Corewell patients, Priority Health members

Welltok cyberattack hits 1M Corewell patients, Priority Health members

freep.com

Thu Nov 30 2023

8.5M Records Impacted By Welltok Data Breach Stemming From MOVEit Hack

8.5M Records Impacted By Welltok Data Breach Stemming From MOVEit Hack

healthitsecurity.com

Thu Nov 30 2023

Data breach at health software company Welltok impacts 8.4 million, including Premier Health patients | WKEF

Data breach at health software company Welltok impacts 8.4 million, including Premier Health patients | WKEF

dayton247now.com

Thu Nov 30 2023

OSF confirms data breach from vendor

OSF confirms data breach from vendor

25newsnow.com

Wed Nov 29 2023

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