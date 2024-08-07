WAZIRX

#1338 COMPANY RANKING
WazirX is India's most trusted Bitcoin & cryptocurrency Exchange. WazirX has been built by a team of hardcore traders and passionate blockchain believers. We're on a mission to involve every Indian in the Blockchain revolution. The world is moving on to this revolution at an unprecedented pace. With WazirX you can Buy, Sell & Trade digital assets with amazing ease, confidence and trust. Whether you’re a first-time investor or a professional trader - WazirX has got you both covered!
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wazirx.com
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300 emps
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Since 2017
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WAZIRX (WRX)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1338

WazirX's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
VC-Backed: Does It Equal VC-Secure?

VC-Backed: Does It Equal VC-Secure?

Thu Jan 23 2025 By Dmitry Mishunin

$230M Vanishes, so Does Trust: WazirX’s Masterclass in Mismanagement

$230M Vanishes, so Does Trust: WazirX’s Masterclass in Mismanagement

Thu Aug 01 2024 By Uddalak Das

Venom Expands Into India With Dual Listings On WazirX And CoinDCX

Venom Expands Into India With Dual Listings On WazirX And CoinDCX

Thu Jul 04 2024 By Chainwire

Audits Didn’t Save Resolv. Threat Modeling Could Have.

Audits Didn’t Save Resolv. Threat Modeling Could Have.

Wed Apr 01 2026 By Alberto Cuesta Cañada

Bybit's $1.5 Billion Crypto Heist Sparks Debate on Centralized Exchange Security

Bybit's $1.5 Billion Crypto Heist Sparks Debate on Centralized Exchange Security

Tue Feb 25 2025 By menaskop

India: the Biggest Crypto Market Enables New Regulations Soon

India: the Biggest Crypto Market Enables New Regulations Soon

Thu Aug 08 2024 By Ilia Ilinskii

Top 10 Crypto Wallet Applications & Hardware Wallets

Top 10 Crypto Wallet Applications & Hardware Wallets

Thu Aug 08 2024 By Vivek Y.

What is OpenAI Hiding?

What is OpenAI Hiding?

Thu Jul 18 2024 By Sheharyar Khan

What Are Crypto Venture Capitalists (VCs) Investing in This Bearish Market?

What Are Crypto Venture Capitalists (VCs) Investing in This Bearish Market?

Tue Jan 24 2023 By Anndy Lian

What's the Future of Crypto in India?

What's the Future of Crypto in India?

Mon Aug 15 2022 By Anwesha Banik

Blockchain Creates New Career Opportunities

Blockchain Creates New Career Opportunities

Tue Aug 02 2022 By Nicholas J Neff

The State of Web3 - Cryptocurrency Exchange Growth and Trading Volume in 2022

The State of Web3 - Cryptocurrency Exchange Growth and Trading Volume in 2022

Tue May 31 2022 By Pete Boyle

WazirX's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Delhi High Court Orders WazirX Operator to Disclose Binance Agreement, Restructuring Plan

Delhi High Court Orders WazirX Operator to Disclose Binance Agreement, Restructuring Plan

decrypt.co

Wed Aug 06 2025

Why NCDRC called the current crypto regime ‘nebulous’, dismissed WazirX case

Why NCDRC called the current crypto regime ‘nebulous’, dismissed WazirX case

indianexpress.com

Fri Apr 04 2025

North Korea linked to crypto heists of over $650 million in 2024 alone

North Korea linked to crypto heists of over $650 million in 2024 alone

theverge.com

Tue Jan 14 2025

North Korea stole over $659M in crypto heists during 2024, deployed fake job seekers

North Korea stole over $659M in crypto heists during 2024, deployed fake job seekers

techcrunch.com

Tue Jan 14 2025

How to choose a crypto-trading platform for investing in digital assets

How to choose a crypto-trading platform for investing in digital assets

livemint.com

Tue Dec 24 2024

Victims of WazirX hack plan class action in India after Singapore moratorium

Victims of WazirX hack plan class action in India after Singapore moratorium

livemint.com

Fri Nov 01 2024

Cybersecurity Losses Surge to $2.1 Billion in 2024: WazirX Seeks Court Protection

Cybersecurity Losses Surge to $2.1 Billion in 2024: WazirX Seeks Court Protection

financemagnates.com

Wed Oct 02 2024

The $230-million WazirX hack: regulatory gap leaves 4 million Indians stranded

The $230-million WazirX hack: regulatory gap leaves 4 million Indians stranded

livemint.com

Sat Sep 07 2024

WazirX promises to return more than $230 million in funds after hack

WazirX promises to return more than $230 million in funds after hack

finance.yahoo.com

Sat Aug 10 2024

WazirX to reverse crypto transactions after $230m hack

WazirX to reverse crypto transactions after $230m hack

siliconrepublic.com

Fri Aug 09 2024

The $230 million WazirX hack: How safe are your cryptocurrencies

The $230 million WazirX hack: How safe are your cryptocurrencies

livemint.com

Thu Aug 08 2024

WazirX crisis: Customer frustration mounts as crypto exchange considers next moves

WazirX crisis: Customer frustration mounts as crypto exchange considers next moves

indianexpress.com

Tue Jul 30 2024

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