WAZIRX #1338 COMPANY RANKING

WazirX is India's most trusted Bitcoin & cryptocurrency Exchange. WazirX has been built by a team of hardcore traders and passionate blockchain believers. We're on a mission to involve every Indian in the Blockchain revolution. The world is moving on to this revolution at an unprecedented pace. With WazirX you can Buy, Sell & Trade digital assets with amazing ease, confidence and trust. Whether you’re a first-time investor or a professional trader - WazirX has got you both covered!