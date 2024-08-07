WAZIRX
#1338 COMPANY RANKING
WazirX is India's most trusted Bitcoin & cryptocurrency Exchange. WazirX has been built by a team of hardcore traders and passionate blockchain believers. We're on a mission to involve every Indian in the Blockchain revolution. The world is moving on to this revolution at an unprecedented pace. With WazirX you can Buy, Sell & Trade digital assets with amazing ease, confidence and trust. Whether you’re a first-time investor or a professional trader - WazirX has got you both covered!
300 emps
Since 2017
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WAZIRX (WRX)
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WazirX's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
VC-Backed: Does It Equal VC-Secure?
Thu Jan 23 2025 By Dmitry Mishunin
$230M Vanishes, so Does Trust: WazirX’s Masterclass in Mismanagement
Thu Aug 01 2024 By Uddalak Das
Venom Expands Into India With Dual Listings On WazirX And CoinDCX
Thu Jul 04 2024 By Chainwire
Audits Didn’t Save Resolv. Threat Modeling Could Have.
Wed Apr 01 2026 By Alberto Cuesta Cañada
Bybit's $1.5 Billion Crypto Heist Sparks Debate on Centralized Exchange Security
Tue Feb 25 2025 By menaskop
India: the Biggest Crypto Market Enables New Regulations Soon
Thu Aug 08 2024 By Ilia Ilinskii
Top 10 Crypto Wallet Applications & Hardware Wallets
Thu Aug 08 2024 By Vivek Y.
What is OpenAI Hiding?
Thu Jul 18 2024 By Sheharyar Khan
What Are Crypto Venture Capitalists (VCs) Investing in This Bearish Market?
Tue Jan 24 2023 By Anndy Lian
What's the Future of Crypto in India?
Mon Aug 15 2022 By Anwesha Banik
Blockchain Creates New Career Opportunities
Tue Aug 02 2022 By Nicholas J Neff
The State of Web3 - Cryptocurrency Exchange Growth and Trading Volume in 2022
Tue May 31 2022 By Pete Boyle
WazirX's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Delhi High Court Orders WazirX Operator to Disclose Binance Agreement, Restructuring Plan
decrypt.co
Wed Aug 06 2025
Why NCDRC called the current crypto regime ‘nebulous’, dismissed WazirX case
indianexpress.com
Fri Apr 04 2025
North Korea linked to crypto heists of over $650 million in 2024 alone
theverge.com
Tue Jan 14 2025
North Korea stole over $659M in crypto heists during 2024, deployed fake job seekers
techcrunch.com
Tue Jan 14 2025
How to choose a crypto-trading platform for investing in digital assets
livemint.com
Tue Dec 24 2024
Victims of WazirX hack plan class action in India after Singapore moratorium
livemint.com
Fri Nov 01 2024
Cybersecurity Losses Surge to $2.1 Billion in 2024: WazirX Seeks Court Protection
financemagnates.com
Wed Oct 02 2024
The $230-million WazirX hack: regulatory gap leaves 4 million Indians stranded
livemint.com
Sat Sep 07 2024
WazirX promises to return more than $230 million in funds after hack
finance.yahoo.com
Sat Aug 10 2024
WazirX to reverse crypto transactions after $230m hack
siliconrepublic.com
Fri Aug 09 2024
The $230 million WazirX hack: How safe are your cryptocurrencies
livemint.com
Thu Aug 08 2024
WazirX crisis: Customer frustration mounts as crypto exchange considers next moves
indianexpress.com
Tue Jul 30 2024