WATTPAD
#117 COMPANY RANKING
Wattpad. Where Stories Live. Wattpad’s vision is to entertain and connect the world through stories. A leading social storytelling platform and home to a community of more than 94 million people who spend over 23 billion minutes a month engaged in original stories, Wattpad has democratized storytelling for a new generation of diverse Gen Z writers and their fans. Alongside Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, the company’s TV, film, and publishing counterparts, Wattpad combines art and science to unearth incredible stories and cultivate the fandoms driving the future of entertainment. The company is proudly based in Toronto, Canada. Learn more at: company.wattpad.com
170 emps
Since 2006
Worth 600M
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#117Ranking Index(All Ranking)
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WATTPAD
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EVERGREEN INDEX #117
Wattpad's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Wattpad's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Joseph Marco and Rhen Escaño lean on trust and chemistry for new series
manilatimes.net
Thu Mar 26 2026
Behind the Romance Revolution
deadline.com
Tue Mar 03 2026
Prime Video Drops Italy Original 'Love Me Love Me' Based on Wattpad IP
variety.com
Fri Feb 13 2026
Prime Video Drops Italy Original 'Love Me Love Me' Based on Wattpad IP
variety.com
Fri Feb 13 2026
Prime Video Drops Italy Original 'Love Me Love Me' Based on Wattpad IP
variety.com
Fri Feb 13 2026
‘Wuthering Heights’: A Teenage Edgelord’s Fanfiction Masquerading as Adaptation
thequint.com
Fri Feb 13 2026
Rabin Angeles and Angela Muji’s infectious charm on big screen
manilastandard.net
Sat Jan 17 2026
Rhen Escaño, Joseph Marco headline hit Wattpad adaptation
manilatimes.net
Thu Jan 15 2026
Joseph Marco is Rhen Escaño’s mafia boss husband in upcoming series
manilastandard.net
Sun Jan 11 2026
What Heated Rivalry’s success reveals about fan fiction’s cultural staying power
theglobeandmail.com
Fri Dec 26 2025
First Look ‘Culpa Nuestra’ Trailer Teases End Of Prime Video Hit Romance
forbes.com
Wed Sep 10 2025
How Wattpad Shows Became So Popular
variety.com
Fri Aug 29 2025