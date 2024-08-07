WATTPAD

#117 COMPANY RANKING
Wattpad. Where Stories Live. Wattpad’s vision is to entertain and connect the world through stories. A leading social storytelling platform and home to a community of more than 94 million people who spend over 23 billion minutes a month engaged in original stories, Wattpad has democratized storytelling for a new generation of diverse Gen Z writers and their fans. Alongside Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, the company’s TV, film, and publishing counterparts, Wattpad combines art and science to unearth incredible stories and cultivate the fandoms driving the future of entertainment. The company is proudly based in Toronto, Canada. Learn more at: company.wattpad.com
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wattpad.com
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170 emps
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Since 2006
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Worth 600M
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WATTPAD

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EVERGREEN INDEX #117

Wattpad's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Han Be, SF-writer and Scientist

Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Han Be, SF-writer and Scientist

Tue Mar 24 2026 By HackerNoon Writers Spotlight

How Kosmos Is Reimagining Digital Storytelling

How Kosmos Is Reimagining Digital Storytelling

Fri Aug 04 2023 By TokenPR

The Influence of YA Literature on Young Readers Cannot Be Ignored

The Influence of YA Literature on Young Readers Cannot Be Ignored

Wed Mar 01 2023 By Daniela Gerardo

The Future of the Creator Economy

The Future of the Creator Economy

Tue Jan 18 2022 By kadeemclarke.eth

Lessons Learned Building A Golden Kitty Award-Winning Product

Lessons Learned Building A Golden Kitty Award-Winning Product

Fri Feb 05 2021 By Steven Tey

5 Questions to Ask While Building Your Marketplace Platform

5 Questions to Ask While Building Your Marketplace Platform

Thu Dec 06 2018 By CometChat

Wattpad's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Joseph Marco and Rhen Escaño lean on trust and chemistry for new series

Joseph Marco and Rhen Escaño lean on trust and chemistry for new series

manilatimes.net

Thu Mar 26 2026

Behind the Romance Revolution

Behind the Romance Revolution

deadline.com

Tue Mar 03 2026

Prime Video Drops Italy Original 'Love Me Love Me' Based on Wattpad IP

Prime Video Drops Italy Original 'Love Me Love Me' Based on Wattpad IP

variety.com

Fri Feb 13 2026

Prime Video Drops Italy Original 'Love Me Love Me' Based on Wattpad IP

Prime Video Drops Italy Original 'Love Me Love Me' Based on Wattpad IP

variety.com

Fri Feb 13 2026

Prime Video Drops Italy Original 'Love Me Love Me' Based on Wattpad IP

Prime Video Drops Italy Original 'Love Me Love Me' Based on Wattpad IP

variety.com

Fri Feb 13 2026

‘Wuthering Heights’: A Teenage Edgelord’s Fanfiction Masquerading as Adaptation

‘Wuthering Heights’: A Teenage Edgelord’s Fanfiction Masquerading as Adaptation

thequint.com

Fri Feb 13 2026

Rabin Angeles and Angela Muji’s infectious charm on big screen

Rabin Angeles and Angela Muji’s infectious charm on big screen

manilastandard.net

Sat Jan 17 2026

Rhen Escaño, Joseph Marco headline hit Wattpad adaptation

Rhen Escaño, Joseph Marco headline hit Wattpad adaptation

manilatimes.net

Thu Jan 15 2026

Joseph Marco is Rhen Escaño’s mafia boss husband in upcoming series

Joseph Marco is Rhen Escaño’s mafia boss husband in upcoming series

manilastandard.net

Sun Jan 11 2026

What Heated Rivalry’s success reveals about fan fiction’s cultural staying power

What Heated Rivalry’s success reveals about fan fiction’s cultural staying power

theglobeandmail.com

Fri Dec 26 2025

First Look ‘Culpa Nuestra’ Trailer Teases End Of Prime Video Hit Romance

First Look ‘Culpa Nuestra’ Trailer Teases End Of Prime Video Hit Romance

forbes.com

Wed Sep 10 2025

How Wattpad Shows Became So Popular

How Wattpad Shows Became So Popular

variety.com

Fri Aug 29 2025

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