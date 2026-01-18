Waterlily is a financial technology company that uses AI to predict and plan for long-term care needs, helping families and advisors create personalized care plans.

Waterlily is a financial technology company that uses AI to predict and plan for long-term care needs, helping families and advisors create personalized care plans.

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