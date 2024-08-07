WALLA! COMMUNICATIONS #201 COMPANY RANKING

Founded in 1995 as Israel's first online website directory and part of Teletel Communications Ltd., Walla! Communications operates www.walla.co.il, the leading Israeli portal, managing a wide range of online services and targeting a diverse audience. As Israel's leading Internet portal, Walla! serves a community of more than 3.5 Million monthly unique users in Israel. Walla!'s leading position is also acknowledged by both local Israeli surveys and International rating sources.