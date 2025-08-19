VOLTUP
#3871 COMPANY RANKING
VoltUp is a Mumbai-based company specializing in battery swapping solutions for electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers, aiming to reduce vehicle downtime and promote sustainable urban mobility.
11-50 emps
Since 2019
Worth 18M
Claim This Company
#3871Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
0Traffic(Website traffic, unique visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
VOLTUP
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #3871
