RAKUTEN VIKI
#1601 COMPANY RANKING
Rakuten Group, Inc. is the largest ecommerce company in Japan, and third largest ecommerce marketplace company worldwide, with over 1.3 billion registered users worldwide. The Rakuten brand is recognized worldwide for its leadership and innovation, and provides a variety of consumer and business-focused services including e-commerce, e-reading, travel, banking, securities, credit card, e-money, portal and media, online marketing and professional sports. The company is expanding globally and currently has operations throughout Asia, Western Europe, and the Americas. Rakuten Viki is a premier global entertainment streaming site where millions of people discover and consume primetime shows and movies subtitled in more than 200 languages, by our community of fans. With billions of videos viewed and more than 1 billion words translated, Viki brings global entertainment to fans everywhere! Reaching more than 40 million fans in 190-plus countries, the company also includes K-entertainment community, Soompi (www.soompi.com), an online destination for breaking news, exclusive events, and experiences for fans of K-Pop, fashion, and beauty from around the world. Rakuten Viki’s production arm develops and invests in Viki Originals, such as the award-winning series, Dramaworld, co-productions with studios in Asia and Hollywood, and short-form content generated by the new Rakuten Viki Creator Studio.
645 emps
Since 2010
Worth 200M
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RAKUTEN VIKI
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1601
Rakuten Viki's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Wed Jun 08 2022 By Liling Tan
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Sun May 23 2021 By Andrew Marks
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Rakuten Viki's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
‘My Dearest Nemesis’ Named Leading Korean Drama On Three Asian Content Streamers
deadline.com
Fri Feb 28 2025
Korean Film 'Love In The Big City' Set For North American Streaming
deadline.com
Tue Dec 17 2024
K-drama fans rejoice: Stream best of the best K-dramas for free
thenews.com.pk
Tue Nov 19 2024
Woman arrested for links to murder of Agartala community club secretary
indianexpress.com
Sat May 04 2024
'One Life To Live' exec breaks silence on Amanda Davies' death
nypost.com
Wed Jan 31 2024
Fantasy Korean dramas
pinkvilla.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
Where to watch Rowoon's The Matchmakers online? Release date, air time, plot, cast, & all you need to know
msn.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
K-drama fans disappointed as popular series is delayed for major baseball game
msn.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 4 delayed, new release date and time confirmed
hitc.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
Cho Yi Hyun Takes A Bold Step Toward Rowoon In “The Matchmakers”
soompi.com
Wed Oct 25 2023
“A Good Day To Be A Dog” Ranks No. 1 In Over 90+ Regions On Viki
soompi.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
A Good Day To Be A Dog Review: Cha Eun-woo, Park Gyu-young’s ‘puppy’ romance is fun
indiatoday.in
Sat Oct 21 2023