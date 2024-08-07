RAKUTEN VIKI #1601 COMPANY RANKING

Rakuten Group, Inc. is the largest ecommerce company in Japan, and third largest ecommerce marketplace company worldwide, with over 1.3 billion registered users worldwide. The Rakuten brand is recognized worldwide for its leadership and innovation, and provides a variety of consumer and business-focused services including e-commerce, e-reading, travel, banking, securities, credit card, e-money, portal and media, online marketing and professional sports. The company is expanding globally and currently has operations throughout Asia, Western Europe, and the Americas. Rakuten Viki is a premier global entertainment streaming site where millions of people discover and consume primetime shows and movies subtitled in more than 200 languages, by our community of fans. With billions of videos viewed and more than 1 billion words translated, Viki brings global entertainment to fans everywhere! Reaching more than 40 million fans in 190-plus countries, the company also includes K-entertainment community, Soompi (www.soompi.com), an online destination for breaking news, exclusive events, and experiences for fans of K-Pop, fashion, and beauty from around the world. Rakuten Viki’s production arm develops and invests in Viki Originals, such as the award-winning series, Dramaworld, co-productions with studios in Asia and Hollywood, and short-form content generated by the new Rakuten Viki Creator Studio.