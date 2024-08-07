VIDIO
#832 COMPANY RANKING
Vidio began as a service to empower Emtek's media portfolio, but it has since evolved into a platform that supports SCM, the KapanLagi network, and hundreds of Indonesian content producers. Vidio is one of Indonesia's most popular news and entertainment websites, with live streaming channels, critically acclaimed original content, real-time audience involvement, and talent spotting competitions. Users can enjoy live streaming, watch TV and anytime, as well as other exclusive shows on Vidio.com anytime and anywhere. Continuous Improvement, Open and Collaborative Environment, Embrace Challenges, Passionate for Excellence, and Work-Life Harmony are five values that have always been our guiding principles and that we implement in our work processes at Vidio. Together with the purpose of becoming Indonesia's largest OTT platform, offering a diverse range of content such as live streaming channels, news, entertainment, live sports, and the most comprehensive soap operas. Of course, we want to provide our viewers with high-quality local and premium content that is tailored around any of Our Values. Let's join Vidio and grow together!
848-885 emps
Since 2014
Worth 1B
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VIDIO
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #832
Vidio's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Vidio's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Live Streaming Men's Singles: Jonatan Christie (INA) vs Cho Geon Yeop (KOR) | Thomas Cup Quarter Finals - TotalEnergies BWF Thomas & Uber Cup - 3 Mei 2024 | Vidio
vidio.com
Fri May 03 2024
Takdir Lonceng Cinta - 03 Mei 2024 | Vidio
vidio.com
Fri May 03 2024
Chelsea vs Tottenham - Highlights | Premier League 23/24 | Vidio
vidio.com
Thu May 02 2024
Aston Villa vs Olympiacos - Highlights | UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 - Semifinal | Vidio
vidio.com
Thu May 02 2024
Bidadari Surgamu - Episode 404 | Part 2/2 (2023) | Vidio
vidio.com
Thu May 02 2024
Indonesia VS China - Full Highlights | International Friendly Match U-20 | Vidio
vidio.com
Fri Mar 22 2024
Bidadari Surgamu - Episode 363 | Part 2/2 (2023) | Vidio
vidio.com
Fri Mar 22 2024
Live Streaming Play-Off Game 1: Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders vs Daejeon Jungkwanjang Red Sparks - KOVO V-League Women - 22 Maret 2024 | Vidio
vidio.com
Fri Mar 22 2024
Takdir Lonceng Cinta - 22 Maret 2024 | Vidio
vidio.com
Fri Mar 22 2024
Video: Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed For Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa During Azaan' On Loudspeaker - News18
news18.com
Mon Mar 18 2024
Video: Couple Thrashed For Parking Car Near Neighbour's House In Bengaluru
ndtv.com
Mon Mar 18 2024
BTS's V to Boost 'FRI(END)S' With Cartier Fashion Video
variety.com
Mon Mar 18 2024