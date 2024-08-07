VIDIO #832 COMPANY RANKING

Vidio began as a service to empower Emtek's media portfolio, but it has since evolved into a platform that supports SCM, the KapanLagi network, and hundreds of Indonesian content producers. Vidio is one of Indonesia's most popular news and entertainment websites, with live streaming channels, critically acclaimed original content, real-time audience involvement, and talent spotting competitions. Users can enjoy live streaming, watch TV and anytime, as well as other exclusive shows on Vidio.com anytime and anywhere. Continuous Improvement, Open and Collaborative Environment, Embrace Challenges, Passionate for Excellence, and Work-Life Harmony are five values that have always been our guiding principles and that we implement in our work processes at Vidio. Together with the purpose of becoming Indonesia's largest OTT platform, offering a diverse range of content such as live streaming channels, news, entertainment, live sports, and the most comprehensive soap operas. Of course, we want to provide our viewers with high-quality local and premium content that is tailored around any of Our Values. Let's join Vidio and grow together!