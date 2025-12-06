VERKADA

#13865
Verkada is a leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security, offering integrated solutions like video security cameras, access control systems, and environmental sensors to over 33,000 customers worldwide.
verkada.com
2200 emps
Since 2016
Worth 5.8B
#iot#cloud-computing#cybersecurity-services-and-products
#13865
Verkada's stories on HackerNoon

Zero Trust Strategies To Combat Breaches Like Mirai, Stuxnet, Verkada and Beyond

Zero Trust Strategies To Combat Breaches Like Mirai, Stuxnet, Verkada and Beyond

Fri Apr 02 2021 By Jason Shepherd

331 Stories To Learn About Iot

331 Stories To Learn About Iot

Sun Aug 13 2023 By Learn Repo

AI's Invisible Eye: Your Privacy on the Line in the Digital Age

AI's Invisible Eye: Your Privacy on the Line in the Digital Age

Sat Jun 03 2023 By Jin Park

51 Stories To Learn About Edge Computing

51 Stories To Learn About Edge Computing

Thu Apr 27 2023 By Learn Repo

How Edge Computing Will Evolve in 2023

How Edge Computing Will Evolve in 2023

Mon Jan 16 2023 By Michael Maxey

Analysis of the Jante's Law Process and Proof of Conjecture: Acknowledgements and References

Analysis of the Jante’s Law Process and Proof of Conjecture: Acknowledgements and References

Wed Sep 11 2024 By Keynesian Technology

Conferencing and The Art of 'Paper Blitzing'

Conferencing and The Art of 'Paper Blitzing'

Wed Jun 08 2022 By Liling Tan

Verkada's Related Companies

Helium-logo

Helium

helium.com

#933 RANK
light emojiFounded
2013
money emojiWorth
1.2B

Fleet Space Technologies-logo

Fleet Space Technologies

fleetspace.com

#6962 RANK
light emojiFounded
2015
money emojiWorth
800M

Bevi-logo

Bevi

bevi.co

#10316 RANK
light emojiFounded
2013
money emojiWorth
275.2M

DrinkPrime -logo

DrinkPrime

drinkprime.in

#13809 RANK
light emojiFounded
2016
money emojiWorth
260M
Cybeats Technologies-logo

Cybeats Technologies

cybeats.com

#1983 RANK
light emojiFounded
2016
money emojiWorth
15.4M
Crypto Quantique-logo

Crypto Quantique

cryptoquantique.com

#327 RANK
light emojiFounded
2016
money emojiWorth
11.7M

