VERCEL
772 emps
Since 2015
Worth 9.3B
- Company Ranking
VERCEL
EVERGREEN INDEX #605
Vercel's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Design Once, Reuse Everywhere — How I Built a Custom Shadcn UI Registry with Next.js and Vercel
Tue Oct 14 2025 By Elvin Lari
Vercel’s v0 Marketplace Turns AI Into a One-Stop Dev Shop
Fri Sep 19 2025 By AI Native Dev
Maximize Vercel's FREE Plan: Enable Auto Deployment for All Members
Thu Oct 03 2024 By Syed Muhammad Yaseen
Your Complete Guide to Self-Hosting Umami Analytics with Vercel and Supabase
Tue Aug 20 2024 By Codesmith
How to Build a "RAG Tool" With Vercel's Generative UI Components
Fri Mar 08 2024 By Ryan
Kevin Van Gundy Announces He's Stepping Down as COO of Vercel
Fri Aug 18 2023 By #TechTweeter
Turning the Company’s PC Into a Personal “Vercel-Like” Platform
Mon Jun 19 2023 By Goon
How to Bypass the Vercel Tax by Using Open-source Alternatives
Wed May 17 2023 By Stefan Avram
Dev without Ops - Why we are building The Vercel for Backend
Wed Sep 28 2022 By Stefan Avram
Deploying SuperTokens with React and NodeJS on Vercel
Sun May 15 2022 By SuperTokens
Build an AI Agent That Out-Researches Your Competitors
Wed Jul 02 2025 By hacker91059038
Here's Everything We Learned From the React Native Summit
Mon Feb 17 2025 By This Week in JavaScript
Vercel's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
North Korean Hackers Publish 26 npm Packages Hiding Pastebin C2 for Cross-Platform RAT
thehackernews.com
Mon Mar 02 2026
US firm Vercel pulls out all stops, books every flight to evacuate engineer from Mexico violence
moneycontrol.com
Tue Feb 24 2026
American company books every US-bound flight to get stranded employee out of Mexico
hindustantimes.com
Mon Feb 23 2026
Vercel attracts investor offers valuing cloud startup at $9 billion, nearly triple last year’s worth
techstartups.com
Thu Aug 14 2025
How a 19-Year-Old’s Side Project Got Vercel’s Attention
analyticsindiamag.com
Thu Aug 07 2025
An Accel-Backed Startup CEO Says AI Could Be Your Next Software User
businessinsider.com
Wed Aug 06 2025
PlayerZero raises $15M to prevent AI agents from shipping buggy code
techcrunch.com
Wed Jul 30 2025
Vercel Named a Visionary in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Application Platforms
venturebeat.com
Fri Nov 08 2024
Meet the Indian Who Created an Open Source Perplexity Over One Weekend
analyticsindiamag.com
Fri Jun 28 2024
Vercel Functions are now faster—and powered by Rust – Vercel
vercel.com
Fri May 03 2024
Vercel AI SDK 3.1: ModelFusion joins the team – Vercel
vercel.com
Fri May 03 2024
Vercel supports HIPAA compliance – Vercel
vercel.com
Thu May 02 2024