VERCEL #605 COMPANY RANKING

Vercel is the platform for frontend developers, providing the speed and reliability innovators need to create at the moment of inspiration. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love and delivering global edge infrastructure, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to global application in seconds. Vercel are the creators and maintainers of Next.js —the React framework for production. Next.js - 3.1M downloads per week - 500K+ Frontend developers and designers use Next.js - 30% of the Cloud 100 build with Vercel and Next.js Companies, teams, and individual developers using Vercel benefit from a fully-managed, highly-optimized experience that enables customers like Under Armour, Nintendo, The Washington Post, and Zapier to build delightful user experiences. We are backed by GGV Capital, Accel, Bedrock Capital, CRV, and more. We are headquartered in San Francisco.