VERCEL

#605 COMPANY RANKING
Vercel is the platform for frontend developers, providing the speed and reliability innovators need to create at the moment of inspiration. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love and delivering global edge infrastructure, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to global application in seconds. Vercel are the creators and maintainers of Next.js —the React framework for production. Next.js - 3.1M downloads per week - 500K+ Frontend developers and designers use Next.js - 30% of the Cloud 100 build with Vercel and Next.js Companies, teams, and individual developers using Vercel benefit from a fully-managed, highly-optimized experience that enables customers like Under Armour, Nintendo, The Washington Post, and Zapier to build delightful user experiences. We are backed by GGV Capital, Accel, Bedrock Capital, CRV, and more. We are headquartered in San Francisco.
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vercel.com
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772 emps
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Since 2015
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Worth 9.3B
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#cloud-computing#devops#web-development
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VERCEL

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EVERGREEN INDEX #605

Vercel's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Design Once, Reuse Everywhere — How I Built a Custom Shadcn UI Registry with Next.js and Vercel

Design Once, Reuse Everywhere — How I Built a Custom Shadcn UI Registry with Next.js and Vercel

Tue Oct 14 2025 By Elvin Lari

Vercel’s v0 Marketplace Turns AI Into a One-Stop Dev Shop

Vercel’s v0 Marketplace Turns AI Into a One-Stop Dev Shop

Fri Sep 19 2025 By AI Native Dev

Maximize Vercel's FREE Plan: Enable Auto Deployment for All Members

Maximize Vercel's FREE Plan: Enable Auto Deployment for All Members

Thu Oct 03 2024 By Syed Muhammad Yaseen

Your Complete Guide to Self-Hosting Umami Analytics with Vercel and Supabase

Your Complete Guide to Self-Hosting Umami Analytics with Vercel and Supabase

Tue Aug 20 2024 By Codesmith

How to Build a "RAG Tool" With Vercel's Generative UI Components

How to Build a "RAG Tool" With Vercel's Generative UI Components

Fri Mar 08 2024 By Ryan

Kevin Van Gundy Announces He's Stepping Down as COO of Vercel

Kevin Van Gundy Announces He's Stepping Down as COO of Vercel

Fri Aug 18 2023 By #TechTweeter

Turning the Company’s PC Into a Personal “Vercel-Like” Platform

Turning the Company’s PC Into a Personal “Vercel-Like” Platform

Mon Jun 19 2023 By Goon

How to Bypass the Vercel Tax by Using Open-source Alternatives

How to Bypass the Vercel Tax by Using Open-source Alternatives

Wed May 17 2023 By Stefan Avram

Dev without Ops - Why we are building The Vercel for Backend

Dev without Ops - Why we are building The Vercel for Backend

Wed Sep 28 2022 By Stefan Avram

Deploying SuperTokens with React and NodeJS on Vercel

Deploying SuperTokens with React and NodeJS on Vercel

Sun May 15 2022 By SuperTokens

Build an AI Agent That Out-Researches Your Competitors

Build an AI Agent That Out-Researches Your Competitors

Wed Jul 02 2025 By hacker91059038

Here's Everything We Learned From the React Native Summit

Here's Everything We Learned From the React Native Summit

Mon Feb 17 2025 By This Week in JavaScript

Vercel's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
North Korean Hackers Publish 26 npm Packages Hiding Pastebin C2 for Cross-Platform RAT

North Korean Hackers Publish 26 npm Packages Hiding Pastebin C2 for Cross-Platform RAT

thehackernews.com

Mon Mar 02 2026

US firm Vercel pulls out all stops, books every flight to evacuate engineer from Mexico violence

US firm Vercel pulls out all stops, books every flight to evacuate engineer from Mexico violence

moneycontrol.com

Tue Feb 24 2026

American company books every US-bound flight to get stranded employee out of Mexico

American company books every US-bound flight to get stranded employee out of Mexico

hindustantimes.com

Mon Feb 23 2026

Vercel attracts investor offers valuing cloud startup at $9 billion, nearly triple last year’s worth

Vercel attracts investor offers valuing cloud startup at $9 billion, nearly triple last year’s worth

techstartups.com

Thu Aug 14 2025

How a 19-Year-Old’s Side Project Got Vercel’s Attention

How a 19-Year-Old’s Side Project Got Vercel’s Attention

analyticsindiamag.com

Thu Aug 07 2025

An Accel-Backed Startup CEO Says AI Could Be Your Next Software User

An Accel-Backed Startup CEO Says AI Could Be Your Next Software User

businessinsider.com

Wed Aug 06 2025

PlayerZero raises $15M to prevent AI agents from shipping buggy code

PlayerZero raises $15M to prevent AI agents from shipping buggy code

techcrunch.com

Wed Jul 30 2025

Vercel Named a Visionary in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Application Platforms

Vercel Named a Visionary in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Application Platforms

venturebeat.com

Fri Nov 08 2024

Meet the Indian Who Created an Open Source Perplexity Over One Weekend

Meet the Indian Who Created an Open Source Perplexity Over One Weekend

analyticsindiamag.com

Fri Jun 28 2024

Vercel Functions are now faster—and powered by Rust – Vercel

Vercel Functions are now faster—and powered by Rust – Vercel

vercel.com

Fri May 03 2024

Vercel AI SDK 3.1: ModelFusion joins the team – Vercel

Vercel AI SDK 3.1: ModelFusion joins the team – Vercel

vercel.com

Fri May 03 2024

Vercel supports HIPAA compliance – Vercel

Vercel supports HIPAA compliance – Vercel

vercel.com

Thu May 02 2024

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