Unconventional AI, founded in 2025 by former Databricks AI chief Naveen Rao, is developing energy-efficient computing systems inspired by biological processes to optimize artificial intelligence workloads.

Unconventional AI, founded in 2025 by former Databricks AI chief Naveen Rao, is developing energy-efficient computing systems inspired by biological processes to optimize artificial intelligence workloads.

Mon May 29 2023 By Jin Park

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

Unconventional AI 's stories on HackerNoon Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.