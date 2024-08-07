TURO #250 COMPANY RANKING

Turo is the world’s largest car sharing marketplace where you can book any car you want, wherever you want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, Canada, France and the UK. Whether you’re flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo has raised $450M+ from top-tier investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Canaan Partners, August Capital, GV, Shasta Ventures, Sumitomo Corporation, SK Holdings, Daimler AG, and IAC. Turo’s insurance partners are Travelers in the US, Economical and ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) in Canada, and Aioi Nissay Dowa in Europe. With a talented, dedicated team, Turo is changing the way people think about travel. Discover Turo at https://turo.com, the App Store, and Google Play, and check out our blog Field Notes at https://blog.turo.com.