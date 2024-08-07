TURO

#250 COMPANY RANKING
Turo is the world’s largest car sharing marketplace where you can book any car you want, wherever you want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, Canada, France and the UK. Whether you’re flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo has raised $450M+ from top-tier investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Canaan Partners, August Capital, GV, Shasta Ventures, Sumitomo Corporation, SK Holdings, Daimler AG, and IAC. Turo’s insurance partners are Travelers in the US, Economical and ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) in Canada, and Aioi Nissay Dowa in Europe. With a talented, dedicated team, Turo is changing the way people think about travel. Discover Turo at https://turo.com, the App Store, and Google Play, and check out our blog Field Notes at https://blog.turo.com.
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turo.com
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939-1893 emps
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Since 2009
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Worth 2.7B
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TURO (TURO)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #250

Turo's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Turo's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Use AI to Find Your Next Rental Car With Turo's ChatGPT App

Use AI to Find Your Next Rental Car With Turo's ChatGPT App

cnet.com

Tue Mar 24 2026

How a Sibling Duo Built a 6-Figure Car Rental Business Using Turo

How a Sibling Duo Built a 6-Figure Car Rental Business Using Turo

businessinsider.com

Thu Jan 22 2026

Turo’s $1 Billion Playbook: How A Marketplace Scales

Turo’s $1 Billion Playbook: How A Marketplace Scales

forbes.com

Wed Oct 08 2025

Car-Rental Startup Turo’s Safety Team Cuts Vacations Short After Deadly Attacks

Car-Rental Startup Turo’s Safety Team Cuts Vacations Short After Deadly Attacks

finance.yahoo.com

Thu Jan 02 2025

Aussie's side hustle earning $4,000 a month that anyone can do: 'Surreal'

Aussie's side hustle earning $4,000 a month that anyone can do: 'Surreal'

au.finance.yahoo.com

Sat Oct 19 2024

Why buy thrills when you can rent them? These are the most popular cars on Turo.

Why buy thrills when you can rent them? These are the most popular cars on Turo.

marketwatch.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Considering an EV? Try before you buy with this Hyundai-Turo partnership

Considering an EV? Try before you buy with this Hyundai-Turo partnership

theglobeandmail.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Michelle Dee reveals one great thing taught by dad, former action star Derek Dee

Michelle Dee reveals one great thing taught by dad, former action star Derek Dee

pep.ph

Sat Oct 28 2023

What CPAs can learn from Turo

What CPAs can learn from Turo

accountingtoday.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Is a $300 Side Gig Worth It? 5 Ways To Earn More Than That Without Working

Is a $300 Side Gig Worth It? 5 Ways To Earn More Than That Without Working

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Fri Oct 27 2023

Is a $300 Side Gig Worth It? 5 Ways To Earn More Than That Without Working

Is a $300 Side Gig Worth It? 5 Ways To Earn More Than That Without Working

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Fri Oct 27 2023

Is a $300 Side Gig Worth It? 5 Ways To Earn More Than That Without Working

Is a $300 Side Gig Worth It? 5 Ways To Earn More Than That Without Working

msn.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

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