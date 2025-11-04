TRANSLUCENT AI
Translucent AI is a New York-based startup founded in 2024, offering an AI-powered financial platform designed exclusively for healthcare operators. The platform provides personalized AI financial analysts to surface insights, build reports, and manage business operations in real time, aiming to modernize and simplify healthcare finance.
2-10 emps
Since 2024
Worth 7M
