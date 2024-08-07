TRACXN

#2110 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 2013 by ex-Venture Capitalists, Tracxn is one of the world’s largest platforms for tracking 1.4 million entities through 1,800 feeds categorized across industries, sectors, sub-sectors, geographies, affiliations and networks globally. It is powered by a unique combination of human analysts and technology that scans through billions of data points to build one of the most relevant data intelligence platforms. Backed by investors such as Accel Partners and Sequoia, Tracxn currently has 850+ customer account across more than 50 countries around the world. Our clientele includes VCs, PE Funds, M&A and Innovation teams of Fortune 500 companies and Investment Banks who use Tracxn data for daily deal sourcing, identifying M&A targets, deal diligence and tracking emerging themes across Industries & Markets. Tracxn platform is also used by various Governments, Accelerators & Incubators, and Universities for tracking innovative companies and sectors. Tracxn has featured Forbes Top 100 Global Analytics Startup List (2015), and Fortune 40 under 40 (2018).
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tracxn.com
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Since 2013
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TRACXN (TRACXN.NS)

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Tracxn's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
New frontiers in Human AI Interface

New frontiers in Human AI Interface

Fri Sep 19 2025 By Bruce Li

India's Space Tech Sector Soars with Unprecedented Funding

India's Space Tech Sector Soars with Unprecedented Funding

Thu Aug 15 2024 By The Tech Panda

India’s Decade of Tech Startup Growth

India’s Decade of Tech Startup Growth

Fri Feb 02 2024 By The Tech Panda

India's SpaceTech Startup Ecosystem Spotlighted After Chandrayaan-3 Triumph

India's SpaceTech Startup Ecosystem Spotlighted After Chandrayaan-3 Triumph

Thu Sep 07 2023 By The Tech Panda

Unsupervised Investments (I): A Guide to AI Investors

Unsupervised Investments (I): A Guide to AI Investors

Tue Feb 07 2017 By Francesco Corea

UK Tech Funding Falls 11% in 2025, but Remains Second Globally

UK Tech Funding Falls 11% in 2025, but Remains Second Globally

Thu Feb 12 2026 By 150Sec

Tracing the Murder Timeline

Tracing the Murder Timeline

Sun Mar 22 2026 By Astounding Stories

AI Observability for Adtech: How Tracing Can Fix Your Reporting Pipeline

AI Observability for Adtech: How Tracing Can Fix Your Reporting Pipeline

Tue Mar 03 2026 By srikanth vadlamani

Tracing Personal Data Through APIs

Tracing Personal Data Through APIs

Wed Jan 21 2026 By Code Review

Distributed Tracing in Spring Boot Without OpenTelemetry

Distributed Tracing in Spring Boot Without OpenTelemetry

Thu Dec 25 2025 By Jessica Patel

Tracing Galactic Structure: Multi-Frequency Analysis of the Tadpole Feature in Radio Polarization

Tracing Galactic Structure: Multi-Frequency Analysis of the Tadpole Feature in Radio Polarization

Thu Oct 09 2025 By Tomography

Tracing Go’s Garbage Collection Journey: Reference Counting, Tri-Color, and Beyond

Tracing Go’s Garbage Collection Journey: Reference Counting, Tri-Color, and Beyond

Mon Sep 15 2025 By Gabor Koos

Tracxn's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
India's defence tech sector hits record USD 247 million funding in 2025: Tracxn

India's defence tech sector hits record USD 247 million funding in 2025: Tracxn

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Wed Jan 28 2026

India's defence tech sector hits record USD 247 million funding in 2025: Tracxn

India's defence tech sector hits record USD 247 million funding in 2025: Tracxn

news18.com

Wed Jan 28 2026

India's Defence Tech Funding Soars to Unprecedented Heights in 2025

India's Defence Tech Funding Soars to Unprecedented Heights in 2025

devdiscourse.com

Wed Jan 28 2026

UPI accounts for over 83% of India’s digital payments in FY25: Tracxn data

UPI accounts for over 83% of India’s digital payments in FY25: Tracxn data

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Sat Jan 24 2026

Cookware startup Cumin Co bags $5 million led by Fireside Ventures

Cookware startup Cumin Co bags $5 million led by Fireside Ventures

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Wed Jan 21 2026

India’s tech start-up ecosystem hits lowest funding in 5 years in 2025: Tracxn

India’s tech start-up ecosystem hits lowest funding in 5 years in 2025: Tracxn

thehindubusinessline.com

Mon Jan 05 2026

Karnataka's 2025 Funding Trends Hint at a Tougher Break Ahead for Startups

Karnataka's 2025 Funding Trends Hint at a Tougher Break Ahead for Startups

analyticsindiamag.com

Fri Jan 02 2026

3one4 Capital eyes new fund amid big gains on old bets

3one4 Capital eyes new fund amid big gains on old bets

livemint.com

Thu Mar 13 2025

Start-up funding in Karnataka drops 24% in 2024, while India sees signs of recovery with 5.4% uptick

Start-up funding in Karnataka drops 24% in 2024, while India sees signs of recovery with 5.4% uptick

theprint.in

Wed Feb 05 2025

From startup founders to athletes: How India’s angel investor landscape is evolving beyond wealthy individuals

From startup founders to athletes: How India’s angel investor landscape is evolving beyond wealthy individuals

livemint.com

Thu Jan 09 2025

Indian startups raised 32% fewer rounds in 2024 as VCs got selective

Indian startups raised 32% fewer rounds in 2024 as VCs got selective

techcrunch.com

Thu Dec 19 2024

Geniemode eyes ₹500 cr fundraise from new and existing investors

Geniemode eyes ₹500 cr fundraise from new and existing investors

livemint.com

Sun Nov 17 2024

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