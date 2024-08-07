TRACXN #2110 COMPANY RANKING

Founded in 2013 by ex-Venture Capitalists, Tracxn is one of the world’s largest platforms for tracking 1.4 million entities through 1,800 feeds categorized across industries, sectors, sub-sectors, geographies, affiliations and networks globally. It is powered by a unique combination of human analysts and technology that scans through billions of data points to build one of the most relevant data intelligence platforms. Backed by investors such as Accel Partners and Sequoia, Tracxn currently has 850+ customer account across more than 50 countries around the world. Our clientele includes VCs, PE Funds, M&A and Innovation teams of Fortune 500 companies and Investment Banks who use Tracxn data for daily deal sourcing, identifying M&A targets, deal diligence and tracking emerging themes across Industries & Markets. Tracxn platform is also used by various Governments, Accelerators & Incubators, and Universities for tracking innovative companies and sectors. Tracxn has featured Forbes Top 100 Global Analytics Startup List (2015), and Fortune 40 under 40 (2018).