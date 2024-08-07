TOKOPEDIA #1755 COMPANY RANKING

Tokopedia is an Indonesian technology company with a mission to democratize commerce through technology. Since its founding in 2009, Tokopedia has been a force that pioneers digital transformation in Indonesia. Consistent in building a bridge to connect millions of people, we have now reached more than 99% of districts and empowered around 12 million merchants listed across Indonesia. Our vision is to build a Super Ecosystem where anyone can start and discover anything. To achieve that, we are working hand in hand with various strategies partners while also providing more than 500,000 payment points across Indonesia, and offering more than 40 digital products that simplify the lives of many. We have grown rapidly and currently have more than 7,000 Nakama spread across several regions; Jakarta, Semarang, and Yogyakarta. In 2021, Tokopedia has united with Gojek to become GoTo by combining e-commerce, on-demand, and financial and payment services. With a mission to empower progress, we continuously create a comprehensive ecosystem for daily life. Let’s #FindYourPurpose with us, and join our mission! www.tokopedia.com/careers IMPORTANT Tokopedia is affiliated with the GoTo Group companies, and all authentic jobs/open positions listed by Tokopedia can ONLY be accessed via our official channels which are Tokopedia on LinkedIn, Glassdoor, Indeed, and tokopedia.com/careers. Should you are contacted by our Recruitment team, please ensure that the communication and information are coming from a valid and verified Tokopedia domain - *@tokopedia.com. If you are contacted by any third party outside of the authenticated channels highlighted above, please write to us at recruitment@tokopedia.com to validate the job/open position. This is to avoid any potential instances of fraud and to ensure your safety and security during the job application process.