TOKOPEDIA

#1755 COMPANY RANKING
Tokopedia is an Indonesian technology company with a mission to democratize commerce through technology. Since its founding in 2009, Tokopedia has been a force that pioneers digital transformation in Indonesia. Consistent in building a bridge to connect millions of people, we have now reached more than 99% of districts and empowered around 12 million merchants listed across Indonesia. Our vision is to build a Super Ecosystem where anyone can start and discover anything. To achieve that, we are working hand in hand with various strategies partners while also providing more than 500,000 payment points across Indonesia, and offering more than 40 digital products that simplify the lives of many. We have grown rapidly and currently have more than 7,000 Nakama spread across several regions; Jakarta, Semarang, and Yogyakarta. In 2021, Tokopedia has united with Gojek to become GoTo by combining e-commerce, on-demand, and financial and payment services. With a mission to empower progress, we continuously create a comprehensive ecosystem for daily life. Let’s #FindYourPurpose with us, and join our mission! www.tokopedia.com/careers IMPORTANT Tokopedia is affiliated with the GoTo Group companies, and all authentic jobs/open positions listed by Tokopedia can ONLY be accessed via our official channels which are Tokopedia on LinkedIn, Glassdoor, Indeed, and tokopedia.com/careers. Should you are contacted by our Recruitment team, please ensure that the communication and information are coming from a valid and verified Tokopedia domain - *@tokopedia.com. If you are contacted by any third party outside of the authenticated channels highlighted above, please write to us at recruitment@tokopedia.com to validate the job/open position. This is to avoid any potential instances of fraud and to ensure your safety and security during the job application process.
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tokopedia.com
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8000+ emps
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Since 2009
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Worth 7B
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#payments#fashion#electronics
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TOKOPEDIA (GOTO)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1755

Tokopedia's stories on HackerNoon

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The Rise of E-commerce Roll-ups & New Business Opportunities

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A Curious Case of Mach-O Executable

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How We Tried To Fight Ecommerce Fraud at JunctionX Singapore Hackathon

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Five Lessons to Learn From Successful Unicorn Startups

Wed Apr 24 2019 By Mayank Pratap

🦄 The world’s 310 unicorns are valued at over $1,000 billion

🦄 The world’s 310 unicorns are valued at over $1,000 billion

Tue Jan 29 2019 By Andreas Sandre

The state of global VC funding and unicorns

The state of global VC funding and unicorns

Sun Oct 22 2017 By Andreas Sandre

Tokopedia's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Indonesia's GoTo Says No Agreement Reached With Grab

Indonesia's GoTo Says No Agreement Reached With Grab

marketscreener.com

Tue Nov 11 2025

Comfee Brings Smart Comfort to Indonesian Homes with Exciting Double 11 Deals!

Comfee Brings Smart Comfort to Indonesian Homes with Exciting Double 11 Deals!

manilatimes.net

Tue Nov 11 2025

GoTo significantly cuts losses on reduced marketing spending

GoTo significantly cuts losses on reduced marketing spending

thejakartapost.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Indonesia's GoTo reports big drop in quarterly losses, to invest in market growth

Indonesia's GoTo reports big drop in quarterly losses, to invest in market growth

reuters.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Indonesia’s GoTo closes in on profit goal after slashing jobs

Indonesia’s GoTo closes in on profit goal after slashing jobs

freemalaysiatoday.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Indonesia's GoTo reports significant drop in Q3 underlying losses

Indonesia's GoTo reports significant drop in Q3 underlying losses

finance.yahoo.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Gojek launch new driver jacket, symbolize of mutual cooperation

Gojek launch new driver jacket, symbolize of mutual cooperation

en.antaranews.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

TikTok, YouTube, Meta eye Indonesia e-commerce licenses

TikTok, YouTube, Meta eye Indonesia e-commerce licenses

brandequity.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

TikTok, YouTube, Meta are taking their e-commerce vision seriously, looking for special licenses

TikTok, YouTube, Meta are taking their e-commerce vision seriously, looking for special licenses

firstpost.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

TikTok, YouTube, Meta mulling Indonesia ecommerce licences

TikTok, YouTube, Meta mulling Indonesia ecommerce licences

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Exclusive-TikTok, YouTube, Meta eye Indonesia e-commerce licenses- sources

Exclusive-TikTok, YouTube, Meta eye Indonesia e-commerce licenses- sources

finance.yahoo.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

Persistent habits, digitalisation drive continuous e-commerce growth in APAC

Persistent habits, digitalisation drive continuous e-commerce growth in APAC

msn.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

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