THINK BIOSCIENCE
#6241 COMPANY RANKING
Think Bioscience is a biotechnology company leveraging synthetic biology to develop small-molecule drugs targeting historically challenging proteins. Their platform combines applied microbiology, enzymology, and data science to uncover novel mechanisms of biomolecular engagement.
11-50 emps
Since 2019
Worth 55M
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THINK BIOSCIENCE
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EVERGREEN INDEX #6241
Think Bioscience's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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