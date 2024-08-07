CARLYLE GROUP

#1144 COMPANY RANKING
The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES. The firm invests across four segments which include Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Solutions. The firm typically invests in industrial, agribusiness, ecological sector, fintech, airports, parking, Plastics, Rubber, diversified natural resources, minerals, farming, aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer, retail, industrial, infrastructure, energy, power, healthcare, software, software enabled services, semiconductors, communications infrastructure, financial technology, utilities, gaming, systems and related supply chain, electronic systems, systems, oil and gas, processing facilities, power generation assets, technology, systems, real estate, financial services, transportation, business services, telecommunications, media, and logistics sectors. Within the industrial sector, the firm invests in manufacturing, building products, packaging, chemicals, metals and mining, forestry and paper products, and industrial consumables and services. In consumer and retail sectors, it invests in food and beverage, retail, restaurants, consumer products, domestic consumption, consumer services, personal care products, direct marketing, and education. Within aerospace, defense, business services, and government services sectors, it seeks to invest in defense electronics, manufacturing and services, government contracting and services, information technology, distribution companies. In telecommunication and media sectors, it invests in cable TV, directories, publishing, entertainment and content delivery services, wireless infrastructure/services, fixed line networks, satellite services, broadband and Internet, and infrastructure. Within real estate, the firm invests in office, hotel, industrial, retail, for sale residential, student housing, hospitality, multifamily residential, homebuilding and building products, and senior living sectors. The firm seeks to make investments in growing business including those with overleveraged balance sheets. The firm seeks to hold its investments for four to six years. In the healthcare sector, it invests in healthcare services, outsourcing services, companies running clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies, managed care, pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical related services, healthcare IT, medical, products, and devices. It seeks to invest in companies based in Sub-Saharan focusing on Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Botswana, Nigeria, Uganda, West Africa, North Africa and South Africa focusing on Tanzania and Zambia; Asia focusing on Pakistan, India, South East Asia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan; Australia; New Zealand; Europe focusing on France, Italy, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Benelux , Sweden, Switzerland, Hungary, Poland, and Russia; Middle East focusing on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE; North America focusing on United States which further invest in Southeastern United States, Texas, Boston, San Francisco Bay Area and Pacific Northwest; Asia Pacific; Soviet Union, Central-Eastern Europe, and Israel; Nordic region; and South America focusing on Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Peru. The firm seeks to invest in food, financial, and healthcare industries in Western China. In the real estate sector, the firm seeks to invest in various locations across Europe focusing on France and Central Europe, United States, Asia focusing on China, and Latin America. It typically invests between $1 million and $50 million for venture investments and between $50 million and $2 billion for buyouts in companies with enterprise value of between $31.57 million and $1000 million and sales value of $10 million and $500 million. It seeks to invest in companies with market capitalization greater than $50 million and EBITDA between $5 million to $25 million. It prefers to take a majority or a minority stake. While investing in Japan, it does not invest in companies with more than 1,000 employees and prefers companies' worth between $100 million and $150 million. The firm originates, structures, and acts as lead equity investor in the transactions. The Carlyle Group Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia with additional offices in 21 countries across 5 continents (North America, South America, Asia, Australia and Europe).
computer emoji
carlyle.com
ninja emoji
2,300-2,825 emps
light emoji
Since 1987
twitter social iconlinkedin social icon
#investing#space-technology#energy-solutions
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#1144
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
0
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

CARLYLE GROUP (CG)

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #1144

Carlyle Group's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Richard Downing, Blockchain DeFi CEO

Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Richard Downing, Blockchain DeFi CEO

Mon Apr 18 2022 By Richard Downing

Disinformation Echo-Chambers on Facebook: Funding and References

Disinformation Echo-Chambers on Facebook: Funding and References

Tue Feb 13 2024 By EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars

The Offshore Pirate

The Offshore Pirate

Mon Jul 24 2023 By F. Scott Fitzgerald

College, Newspaper and Books: The Next Stages of Education

College, Newspaper and Books: The Next Stages of Education

Tue May 30 2023 By H.G. Wells

The Scandinavian peoples hold to-day a position

The Scandinavian peoples hold to-day a position

Mon Apr 10 2023 By Havelock Ellis

The three intellectual heroes of the Revolution

The three intellectual heroes of the Revolution

Sat Apr 08 2023 By Havelock Ellis

A memorable period in the history of Europe which we call the Renaissance

A memorable period in the history of Europe which we call the Renaissance

Thu Apr 06 2023 By Havelock Ellis

INDIVIDUALISM AND SOCIALISM

INDIVIDUALISM AND SOCIALISM

Sun Apr 16 2023 By Havelock Ellis

THE ART OF WRITING

THE ART OF WRITING

Thu Apr 06 2023 By Havelock Ellis

THE DARWIN FAMILY

THE DARWIN FAMILY

Fri Jan 13 2023 By Charles Darwin

SOCIALISM A DEVELOPING DOCTRINE

SOCIALISM A DEVELOPING DOCTRINE

Sat Dec 17 2022 By H.G. Wells

A SEARCHING OF SCHOOLMASTERS

A SEARCHING OF SCHOOLMASTERS

Sun Dec 11 2022 By H.G. Wells

Carlyle Group's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
DeepSeek has shocked Nvidia and stock market bulls!

DeepSeek has shocked Nvidia and stock market bulls!

finance.yahoo.com

Mon Jan 27 2025

Carlyle-Backed Apex Teams Up With AI Firm for World’s Ultra-Rich - Bloomberg

Carlyle-Backed Apex Teams Up With AI Firm for World’s Ultra-Rich - Bloomberg

bloomberg.com

Thu Nov 14 2024

The Carlyle Group LP (CG) PT Lowered to $55 at Deutsche Bank

The Carlyle Group LP (CG) PT Lowered to $55 at Deutsche Bank

streetinsider.com

Thu May 02 2024

The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Margins and ...

The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Margins and ...

finance.yahoo.com

Thu May 02 2024

Carlyle Group upgraded to hold, price target raised to $47 By Investing.com

Carlyle Group upgraded to hold, price target raised to $47 By Investing.com

investing.com

Wed May 01 2024

Carlyle Group reports 59% jump in Q1 earnings - MarketScreener

Carlyle Group reports 59% jump in Q1 earnings - MarketScreener

marketscreener.com

Wed May 01 2024

Carlyle Group reports 59% jump in Q1 earnings By Reuters

Carlyle Group reports 59% jump in Q1 earnings By Reuters

investing.com

Wed May 01 2024

Carlyle Group Said is Mulling Options for Tamko, Including Sale - BNN Bloomberg

Carlyle Group Said is Mulling Options for Tamko, Including Sale - BNN Bloomberg

bnnbloomberg.ca

Fri Apr 26 2024

Carlyle Group Said is Mulling Options for Tamko, Including Sale

Carlyle Group Said is Mulling Options for Tamko, Including Sale

ca.finance.yahoo.com

Fri Apr 26 2024

Analyzing The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) - Defense World

Analyzing The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) - Defense World

defenseworld.net

Sat Mar 09 2024

US firm Carlyle to take control of Southend airport after debt deal | Airline industry | The Guardian

US firm Carlyle to take control of Southend airport after debt deal | Airline industry | The Guardian

theguardian.com

Thu Mar 07 2024

Carlyle launches sale of Japanese cosmetics supplier Tokiwa in $800 million deal, sources say | Reuters

Carlyle launches sale of Japanese cosmetics supplier Tokiwa in $800 million deal, sources say | Reuters

reuters.com

Thu Mar 07 2024

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Carlyle Group

avatar

Carlyle Group WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!