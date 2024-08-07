SYNTHESIA

#1656 COMPANY RANKING
Create professional AI videos from text in 60+ languages. Synthesia saves you money, time and quite some nerves. Perfect for building training and instructional videos 👉 Trusted by Accenture, Nike, BBC, Google, Amazon and more.
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synthesia.io
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550 emps
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Since 2017
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Worth 4B
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SYNTHESIA

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1656

Synthesia's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 26 - November 1, 2025

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 26 - November 1, 2025

Tue Nov 04 2025 By AI Funding Tracker

AI is a Dangerous Weapon in the Age of Misinformation

AI is a Dangerous Weapon in the Age of Misinformation

Sun Apr 13 2025 By The Tech Panda

Thinking of AI Agents? You Need A Conductor!

Thinking of AI Agents? You Need A Conductor!

Tue Jan 28 2025 By Theo Priestley

Some Video Editors Are a Special Kind of Hell

Some Video Editors Are a Special Kind of Hell

Mon Jan 13 2025 By Adrian Nita

How to Write Precise Prompts on Google's AI Test Kitchen

How to Write Precise Prompts on Google's AI Test Kitchen

Fri Oct 25 2024 By Obinna Mbajunwa

How Generative AI is Opening the Door to a Global Outlook for Businesses

How Generative AI is Opening the Door to a Global Outlook for Businesses

Mon Jul 29 2024 By Dmytro Spilka

It’s Time for AI To Help Us Find Love

It’s Time for AI To Help Us Find Love

Mon Jun 24 2024 By Allan Grain

AI Stack for Text-to-Video Generation

AI Stack for Text-to-Video Generation

Wed Jan 17 2024 By Ratikesh

What is The True Price of Generative AI?

What is The True Price of Generative AI?

Wed Jan 17 2024 By ITRex

Striking a Chord: The Art of Animating Music With Meaning

Striking a Chord: The Art of Animating Music With Meaning

Wed Oct 18 2023 By Denis Gonchar

Intro to Foundation AI Models: Types, Use Cases, and How to Get Started

Intro to Foundation AI Models: Types, Use Cases, and How to Get Started

Mon Mar 20 2023 By ITRex

7 Ways to Optimize User Experience on Your Website

7 Ways to Optimize User Experience on Your Website

Wed Mar 01 2023 By Gloria Peters

Synthesia's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Nvidia-backed startup Synthesia's AI avatars can express human emotions

Nvidia-backed startup Synthesia's AI avatars can express human emotions

qz.com

Sat Apr 27 2024

Emotive AI Offers New Ways to Connect With Consumers

Emotive AI Offers New Ways to Connect With Consumers

pymnts.com

Sat Apr 27 2024

AI avatars can now smile thanks to a new Synthesia model — and it's as disturbing as it sounds | Tom's Guide

AI avatars can now smile thanks to a new Synthesia model — and it's as disturbing as it sounds | Tom's Guide

tomsguide.com

Fri Apr 26 2024

Nvidia-backed AI Firm Launches Lifelike Avatars for Enterprise Users | Extremetech

Nvidia-backed AI Firm Launches Lifelike Avatars for Enterprise Users | Extremetech

extremetech.com

Fri Apr 26 2024

Nvidia-backed AI startup releases avatars that express human emotion

Nvidia-backed AI startup releases avatars that express human emotion

cointelegraph.com

Fri Apr 26 2024

Nvidia-backed Synthesia introduces Gen AI avatars with human-like emotional range

Nvidia-backed Synthesia introduces Gen AI avatars with human-like emotional range

moneycontrol.com

Fri Apr 26 2024

Synthesia takes next leap in AI video with 'expressive avatars'

Synthesia takes next leap in AI video with 'expressive avatars'

venturebeat.com

Fri Apr 26 2024

Watch it and weep (or smile): Synthesia's AI video avatars now feature emotions | TechCrunch

Watch it and weep (or smile): Synthesia's AI video avatars now feature emotions | TechCrunch

techcrunch.com

Fri Apr 26 2024

Nvidia-backed startup Synthesia unveils AI avatars that can convey human emotions

Nvidia-backed startup Synthesia unveils AI avatars that can convey human emotions

cnbc.com

Fri Apr 26 2024

Nvidia-sponsored Synthesia reveals AI-generated "expressive avatars" - ReadWrite

Nvidia-sponsored Synthesia reveals AI-generated "expressive avatars" - ReadWrite

readwrite.com

Thu Apr 25 2024

AI unicorn unveils most 'emotionally expressive' avatars on market

AI unicorn unveils most 'emotionally expressive' avatars on market

thenextweb.com

Thu Apr 25 2024

UK startup Synthesia launches AI ‘expressive’ avatars that could cut cost of content creation

UK startup Synthesia launches AI ‘expressive’ avatars that could cut cost of content creation

finance.yahoo.com

Thu Apr 25 2024

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