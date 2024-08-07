SYNTHESIA
#1656 COMPANY RANKING
Create professional AI videos from text in 60+ languages. Synthesia saves you money, time and quite some nerves. Perfect for building training and instructional videos 👉 Trusted by Accenture, Nike, BBC, Google, Amazon and more.
550 emps
Since 2017
Worth 4B
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SYNTHESIA
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1656
Synthesia's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 26 - November 1, 2025
Tue Nov 04 2025 By AI Funding Tracker
AI is a Dangerous Weapon in the Age of Misinformation
Sun Apr 13 2025 By The Tech Panda
Thinking of AI Agents? You Need A Conductor!
Tue Jan 28 2025 By Theo Priestley
Some Video Editors Are a Special Kind of Hell
Mon Jan 13 2025 By Adrian Nita
How to Write Precise Prompts on Google's AI Test Kitchen
Fri Oct 25 2024 By Obinna Mbajunwa
How Generative AI is Opening the Door to a Global Outlook for Businesses
Mon Jul 29 2024 By Dmytro Spilka
It’s Time for AI To Help Us Find Love
Mon Jun 24 2024 By Allan Grain
AI Stack for Text-to-Video Generation
Wed Jan 17 2024 By Ratikesh
What is The True Price of Generative AI?
Wed Jan 17 2024 By ITRex
Striking a Chord: The Art of Animating Music With Meaning
Wed Oct 18 2023 By Denis Gonchar
Intro to Foundation AI Models: Types, Use Cases, and How to Get Started
Mon Mar 20 2023 By ITRex
7 Ways to Optimize User Experience on Your Website
Wed Mar 01 2023 By Gloria Peters
Synthesia's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Nvidia-backed startup Synthesia's AI avatars can express human emotions
qz.com
Sat Apr 27 2024
Emotive AI Offers New Ways to Connect With Consumers
pymnts.com
Sat Apr 27 2024
AI avatars can now smile thanks to a new Synthesia model — and it's as disturbing as it sounds | Tom's Guide
tomsguide.com
Fri Apr 26 2024
Nvidia-backed AI Firm Launches Lifelike Avatars for Enterprise Users | Extremetech
extremetech.com
Fri Apr 26 2024
Nvidia-backed AI startup releases avatars that express human emotion
cointelegraph.com
Fri Apr 26 2024
Nvidia-backed Synthesia introduces Gen AI avatars with human-like emotional range
moneycontrol.com
Fri Apr 26 2024
Synthesia takes next leap in AI video with 'expressive avatars'
venturebeat.com
Fri Apr 26 2024
Watch it and weep (or smile): Synthesia's AI video avatars now feature emotions | TechCrunch
techcrunch.com
Fri Apr 26 2024
Nvidia-backed startup Synthesia unveils AI avatars that can convey human emotions
cnbc.com
Fri Apr 26 2024
Nvidia-sponsored Synthesia reveals AI-generated "expressive avatars" - ReadWrite
readwrite.com
Thu Apr 25 2024
AI unicorn unveils most 'emotionally expressive' avatars on market
thenextweb.com
Thu Apr 25 2024
UK startup Synthesia launches AI ‘expressive’ avatars that could cut cost of content creation
finance.yahoo.com
Thu Apr 25 2024