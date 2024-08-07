STATMUSE #410 COMPANY RANKING

StatMuse is the leader in conversational artificial intelligence for sports information and storytelling. Featuring the authentic voices of over 25 sports superstars, including Peyton Manning, Jerry Rice, Todd Gurley and Scott Van Pelt, the proprietary StatMuse knowledge engine provides instant answers to trillions of sports questions. `Ask StatMuse` for stats, scores, schedules, standings, bios, recaps and more -- from live games all the way back to the inaugural seasons -- for the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL. Available on your favorite voice assistant and messaging bot platform. "Alexa, talk with StatMuse" "Hey Google, talk with StatMuse"