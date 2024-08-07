SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY
#224 COMPANY RANKING
Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers. The Ad-Supported segment provides on-demand online access to its catalog of music and unlimited online access to the catalog of podcasts to its subscribers on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. The company also offers sales, marketing, contract research and development, and customer support services. As of December 31, 2021, its platform included 406 million monthly active users and 180 million premium subscribers in 184 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
7,309 emps
Since 2006
Worth 134.8B
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SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY (SPOT)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #224
Spotify Technology's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How to Become a 10x Dev: An Essential Guide
Wed Mar 22 2023 By Wojciech Zawistowski
31 Stories To Learn About Spotify
Mon Nov 27 2023 By Learn Repo
Product-Market Fit Tips for Startups: Insights From 20 Experts
Tue May 07 2024 By Emmanuel Nwaka
89 Stories To Learn About Windows
Fri Dec 01 2023 By Learn Repo
Spotify Hits Windows Software That Downloads Tracks & Removes DRM
Mon Jul 13 2020 By TorrentFreak
92 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Podcast
Sat Jan 13 2024 By Learn Repo
Spotify’s Joe Rogan Problem isn’t Going Away
Wed May 04 2022 By Slogging (Slack Blogging)
An Interview with Johanna Hoof, Co-Founder of Social Audio Network Logcast
Sun Sep 12 2021 By Logcast
OpenAI’s New ChatGPT Voice and Image Options Generate Excitement
Tue Oct 03 2023 By Allan Grain
Will the Music Industry Embrace Voice-Controlled Technology?
Thu Sep 28 2017 By DataArt
Cypherpunks Write Code: Gregory Maxwell and Bitcoin Core
Fri May 10 2024 By Obyte
Why and How to Build a Custom Recommendation Engine
Tue Jun 13 2023 By ITRex
Spotify Technology's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Sundial Media & Technology Group Names Amanda Butler As CMO
adweek.com
Thu Apr 02 2026
Short Wave : NPR
npr.org
Fri Mar 27 2026
Spotify - effective as of May 26, Paul Sawyer intends to retire from his position as chief accounting officer
marketscreener.com
Wed Mar 25 2026
LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO) Expands B2B Distribution with LG Electronics, Adding ~60M Smart TVs
manilatimes.net
Tue Mar 24 2026
Spotify Technology S.A.: Hesitation should subside in favor of volatility
marketscreener.com
Tue Mar 24 2026
Spotify Could Soon Launch XR Smart Glasses To Elevate Your Music Listening Experience
timesnownews.com
Tue Mar 17 2026
Spotify Technology Shares Rise After Arete Upgrade
marketscreener.com
Thu Feb 26 2026
Spotify Technology S.A. Stock
marketscreener.com
Thu Feb 26 2026
Spotify Technology Adds SeatGeek Ticketing Integration for Live Events
marketscreener.com
Wed Feb 18 2026
Spotify Technology's Profit Growth Driven by Subscribers, Pricing, New Tiers, BofA Says
marketscreener.com
Wed Feb 11 2026
Spotify Record Earnings: Why Wall Street Says the Stock Could Double
investing.com
Tue Feb 10 2026
Jefferies Cuts Price Target on Spotify Technology to $650 From $750, Maintains Buy Rating
marketscreener.com
Tue Feb 10 2026