SORINTELLIS

StartUps2024 nominee

sorintellisgroup.com
2-10 employees
Since n.d.

#13456
Sorintellis is on a journey to change drug development and pharmaceutical management

SORINTELLIS

HACKERNOON STORIES ON SORINTELLIS

hackernoon.com | Startups Of The Week | May 22 2025
Meet Chaindots, Sorintellis, and WISE.MARKET: HackerNoon Startups of The Week
hackernoon.com | Startups of The Year | Apr 24 2025
Startups of The Year 2024 Winners: North America
hackernoon.com | Startups of The Year | Apr 24 2025
Startups of The Year 2024 Winners: Emerging Tech
hackernoon.com | Startups of The Year | Apr 24 2025
Startups of The Year 2024 Winners: Healthcare
hackernoon.com | Startups of The Year | Apr 24 2025
🏆 Startups of The Year 2024: Celebrating the Top Cities Driving Innovation
Sorintellis WIKI

