SNYK

#2295 COMPANY RANKING
Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk is a Developer Security Platform that automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 1,200 customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce. Snyk is recognized on the Forbes Cloud 100 2021, the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 and was named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AST. For more information, visit https://snyk.io.
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snyk.io
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1,162-1,444 emps
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Since 2015
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Worth 7B
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SNYK

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2295

Snyk's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Q&A with Snyk on security, npm and the Node.js Foundation

Q&A with Snyk on security, npm and the Node.js Foundation

Mon May 01 2017 By Node.js Foundation

CertiK Exposes the Security Gap No One in OpenClaw's Marketplace Wants to Talk About

CertiK Exposes the Security Gap No One in OpenClaw's Marketplace Wants to Talk About

Mon Mar 16 2026 By Ishan Pandey

Google Antigravity: 20 Game-Changing Prompts for Complete Automation

Google Antigravity: 20 Game-Changing Prompts for Complete Automation

Mon Mar 02 2026 By Thomas Cherickal

State Of The Noonion Q4 2019: On Dark Mode, Integration With Unsplash and GUN

State Of The Noonion Q4 2019: On Dark Mode, Integration With Unsplash and GUN

Wed Jan 01 2020 By State of the Noonion for HackerNoon Shareholders

AI Coding Tip 006 - Review Every Line Before You Commit

AI Coding Tip 006 - Review Every Line Before You Commit

Thu Feb 12 2026 By Maxi C

The Infinite Loop of "Fixing the Build": How to Escape CI/CD Purgatory

The Infinite Loop of "Fixing the Build": How to Escape CI/CD Purgatory

Fri Dec 26 2025 By Hui

Blazor vs React: Why This .NET Architect Finally Picked a Side

Blazor vs React: Why This .NET Architect Finally Picked a Side

Thu Dec 11 2025 By Mashrul Haque

Code Review Anti-Patterns: How to Stop Nitpicking Syntax and Start Improving Architecture

Code Review Anti-Patterns: How to Stop Nitpicking Syntax and Start Improving Architecture

Wed Dec 03 2025 By Nikita Kothari

Security That Moves at Dev Speed: Practical Ways to Shift Left

Security That Moves at Dev Speed: Practical Ways to Shift Left

Fri Oct 24 2025 By Fatih Koç

How Generative AI Can Be Used in Cybersecurity

How Generative AI Can Be Used in Cybersecurity

Wed Sep 24 2025 By Sekurno

Your Code Is a Hacker’s Playground—Here’s How to Lock It Down

Your Code Is a Hacker’s Playground—Here’s How to Lock It Down

Wed Mar 05 2025 By Carlos Aponte

The Developer’s Guide to Bulletproof API Security in Node.js

The Developer’s Guide to Bulletproof API Security in Node.js

Tue Mar 04 2025 By Mohit Menghnani

Snyk's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Why a Boston cybersecurity unicorn is hiring in Boston while rivals move jobs offshore - The Boston Globe

Why a Boston cybersecurity unicorn is hiring in Boston while rivals move jobs offshore - The Boston Globe

bostonglobe.com

Fri Jan 24 2025

Snyk hits $300M ARR but isn't rushing to go public

Snyk hits $300M ARR but isn't rushing to go public

techcrunch.com

Fri Dec 06 2024

Snyk cuts losses by a third, boosts revenue by 50%, as it prepares for IPO | Ctech

Snyk cuts losses by a third, boosts revenue by 50%, as it prepares for IPO | Ctech

calcalistech.com

Mon Oct 07 2024

Snyk cuts losses by a third, boosts revenue by 50%, as it prepares for IPO | Ctech

Snyk cuts losses by a third, boosts revenue by 50%, as it prepares for IPO | Ctech

calcalistech.com

Sun Oct 06 2024

The Imperative Role Parents Play in Ensuring Their Children’s Safety While Navigating the Digital Landscape

The Imperative Role Parents Play in Ensuring Their Children’s Safety While Navigating the Digital Landscape

securityboulevard.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Venkat Raghavan

Venkat Raghavan

securityboulevard.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Snyk CEO Peter McKay: Startups Looking To Get Acquired ‘Dramatically’ Increasing

Snyk CEO Peter McKay: Startups Looking To Get Acquired ‘Dramatically’ Increasing

crn.com

Mon Oct 23 2023

How to Overcome the Three Main MFA Challenges Identified by NSA and CISA

How to Overcome the Three Main MFA Challenges Identified by NSA and CISA

securityboulevard.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Black Hat Announces Content Lineup for Black Hat Europe 2023

Black Hat Announces Content Lineup for Black Hat Europe 2023

businesswire.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Nightfall AI and Snyk Partner to Offer Developers AI-Powered Secrets Scanning

Nightfall AI and Snyk Partner to Offer Developers AI-Powered Secrets Scanning

lelezard.com

Thu Oct 12 2023

Nightfall AI and Snyk partner to provide AI-powered secrets scanning to developers

Nightfall AI and Snyk partner to provide AI-powered secrets scanning to developers

siliconangle.com

Thu Oct 12 2023

23andMe experiences data breach; FBI issues warning over scheme targeting the elderly

23andMe experiences data breach; FBI issues warning over scheme targeting the elderly

securityboulevard.com

Thu Oct 12 2023

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