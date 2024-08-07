SNAP FINANCE
#1846 COMPANY RANKING
“Thank you for helping me out.” “Snap believed in me when others didn’t.” "I needed help and Snap came through for me." These comments from real consumers are why Snap Finance exists. Since 2012, Snap has been on a mission to bring flexible, pay-over-time financing options to all consumers. Our retail partners told us that many of their customers couldn’t qualify for traditional credit, causing embarrassment and leaving them with no way to buy the items they want and need for their families. This gap also left our retail partners with missed opportunities. At Snap, we’ve harnessed the power of data to empower customers of all credit types and to help retailers close more sales. Our technology brings together machine learning, non-traditional risk variables, and years of data to create a proprietary decisioning platform. The result is financing that looks at each customer through a more holistic, human lens. We’re proud to serve the 40% of U.S. consumers who are building or rebuilding their credit. Our fast, flexible pay-over-time solutions are changing the face and the pace of consumer retail finance. And we’re hiring!
1000-1100 emps
Since 2012
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SNAP FINANCE
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1846
Snap Finance's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Snap Finance's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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businessinsider.com
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SNAP Benefits Recertification: When must you renew during November 2023, so you don't lose your benefits?
msn.com
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Snap-on: Good Near-Term And Long-Term Growth Prospects
seekingalpha.com
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reuters.com
Mon Oct 30 2023
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Uber Eats Will Begin Accepting SNAP Benefits in 2024. Here's What That Means for You
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