SNAP FINANCE

#1846 COMPANY RANKING
“Thank you for helping me out.” “Snap believed in me when others didn’t.” "I needed help and Snap came through for me." These comments from real consumers are why Snap Finance exists. Since 2012, Snap has been on a mission to bring flexible, pay-over-time financing options to all consumers. Our retail partners told us that many of their customers couldn’t qualify for traditional credit, causing embarrassment and leaving them with no way to buy the items they want and need for their families. This gap also left our retail partners with missed opportunities. At Snap, we’ve harnessed the power of data to empower customers of all credit types and to help retailers close more sales. Our technology brings together machine learning, non-traditional risk variables, and years of data to create a proprietary decisioning platform. The result is financing that looks at each customer through a more holistic, human lens. We’re proud to serve the 40% of U.S. consumers who are building or rebuilding their credit. Our fast, flexible pay-over-time solutions are changing the face and the pace of consumer retail finance. And we’re hiring!
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snapfinance.com
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1000-1100 emps
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Since 2012
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SNAP FINANCE

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1846

Snap Finance's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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A Snap Is Worth A Thousand Words (Podcast Transcript)

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Snap Finance's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Snap Finance Unveils Key 2024 Holiday Shopping Trends With Insights Into Consumer Spending

Snap Finance Unveils Key 2024 Holiday Shopping Trends With Insights Into Consumer Spending

finance.yahoo.com

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About 3.5 million more American families went hungry after food prices spiked and the pandemic-era child tax credit ended

About 3.5 million more American families went hungry after food prices spiked and the pandemic-era child tax credit ended

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PINS, META, or SNAP: Which Social Media Stock is a "Strong Buy"?

PINS, META, or SNAP: Which Social Media Stock is a "Strong Buy"?

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South Korean shares rise as exports snap downturn; chipmakers lead gains

South Korean shares rise as exports snap downturn; chipmakers lead gains

reuters.com

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Does X’s new valuation make sense?

Does X’s new valuation make sense?

techcrunch.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

1 Super Stock Down 88% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

1 Super Stock Down 88% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

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SNAP Benefits Recertification: When must you renew during November 2023, so you don't lose your benefits?

SNAP Benefits Recertification: When must you renew during November 2023, so you don't lose your benefits?

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Snap-on: Good Near-Term And Long-Term Growth Prospects

Snap-on: Good Near-Term And Long-Term Growth Prospects

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Financials help TSX snap eight-day losing streak

Financials help TSX snap eight-day losing streak

reuters.com

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Eagles snap count vs. Commanders: Breakdown, observations from Week 8

sports.yahoo.com

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Uber Eats Will Begin Accepting SNAP Benefits in 2024. Here's What That Means for You

Uber Eats Will Begin Accepting SNAP Benefits in 2024. Here's What That Means for You

fool.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

The Israel-Hamas war is affecting the financial outlooks of these large companies

The Israel-Hamas war is affecting the financial outlooks of these large companies

cnbc.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

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