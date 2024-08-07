SLINTEL, A 6SENSE
#9401 COMPANY RANKING
Slintel, a 6sense company, the leader in capturing technographics-powered buying intent, helps companies uncover the 3% of active buyers in their target market. Slintel evaluates over 100 billion data points and analyzes factors such as buyer journeys, technology adoption patterns, and other digital footprints to deliver market & sales intelligence. Slintel's customers have access to the buying patterns and contact information of more than 17 million companies and 250 million decision makers across the world.
101-150 emps
Since 2016
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SLINTEL, A 6SENSE
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EVERGREEN INDEX #9401
Slintel, a 6sense's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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