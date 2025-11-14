Sion Power Corporation specializes in developing high-energy rechargeable lithium-metal batteries, notably their proprietary Licerion® technology, aiming to enhance energy density and performance for electric vehicles and other applications.

Sion Power Corporation specializes in developing high-energy rechargeable lithium-metal batteries, notably their proprietary Licerion® technology, aiming to enhance energy density and performance for electric vehicles and other applications.

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