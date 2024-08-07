SINA FINANCE GLOBAL
#941 COMPANY RANKING
SINA Finance is a media property that is part of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA)’s portals division. It has provided global financial market coverage and commentary in Chinese language since 1998. It also provides data application products including quotes, financial reports, comprehensive economic data, and portfolio management tools for investors. With its global arm, SINA Finance posts original stories by its team of staff journalists and partners. As a media trusted by Chinese market participants, SINA Finance has been adhering to the principles of fast, comprehensive, accurate and objective reporting in its 20 years of business.
8300 emps
Since 1998
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SINA FINANCE GLOBAL (SINA)
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