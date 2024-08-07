SEQUOIA CAPITAL

#148 COMPANY RANKING
Sequoia helps daring founders build legendary companies from idea to IPO and beyond. We spur founders to push the boundaries of what’s possible. In partnering with Sequoia, companies benefit from 48 years of tribal knowledge from working with founders like Steve Jobs, Larry Ellison, Larry Page, Jan Koum, Brian Chesky, Drew Houston, Adi Tatarko, Julia Hartz and Jack Dorsey. In aggregate, Sequoia-backed companies account for more than 25% of NASDAQ's total value. From the beginning, the vast majority of money we invest has been on behalf of non-profits and schools like the Ford Foundation, Mayo Clinic and MIT, which means founders’ accomplishments make a meaningful difference.
computer emoji
sequoiacap.com
ninja emoji
359 emps
light emoji
Since 1972
twitter social iconinstagram social iconlinkedin social iconfacebook social icon
#venture-capital#business-development#entrepreneurship
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#148
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
-0.33%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
2
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

SEQUOIA CAPITAL

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #148

Sequoia Capital's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Takeaways from Sequoia Capital's Black Swan Memo

Takeaways from Sequoia Capital's Black Swan Memo

Mon Mar 16 2020 By Andy Chan

How Threads Raised A $10M+ Series A Led By Sequoia Capital

How Threads Raised A $10M+ Series A Led By Sequoia Capital

Thu Aug 29 2019 By Nathan Beckord

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 26 - November 1, 2025

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 26 - November 1, 2025

Tue Nov 04 2025 By AI Funding Tracker

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 20-25, 2025

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 20-25, 2025

Tue Oct 28 2025 By AI Funding Tracker

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 5-11, 2025

Weekly AI Startup Funding: October 5-11, 2025

Wed Oct 15 2025 By AI Funding Tracker

The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1bn Valuation

The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1bn Valuation

Thu Jul 03 2025 By Chainwire

Ninja Deep Research: The AI Agent Everyone Can Actually Start Using Now

Ninja Deep Research: The AI Agent Everyone Can Actually Start Using Now

Fri May 09 2025 By NinjaTech AI

SquareX To Uncover Data Splicing Attacks At BSides San Francisco, A Major DLP Flaw

SquareX To Uncover Data Splicing Attacks At BSides San Francisco, A Major DLP Flaw

Wed Apr 16 2025 By CyberNewswire

Where's the AI Revenue? Plus, Will the Trillion-Dollar AI Gamble Pay Off?

Where's the AI Revenue? Plus, Will the Trillion-Dollar AI Gamble Pay Off?

Tue Oct 01 2024 By Renjit Philip

LogX Hits $20B Volume Milestone, Expands with Fresh $4M in Funding

LogX Hits $20B Volume Milestone, Expands with Fresh $4M in Funding

Tue Sep 17 2024 By Ishan Pandey

zkPass Joins BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance, Commits To Rewarding Network Contributors

zkPass Joins BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance, Commits To Rewarding Network Contributors

Thu Mar 21 2024 By Chainwire

Global GenAI Landscape 2024: Roughly Half of Nations That Invest in AI Develop Generative Models

Global GenAI Landscape 2024: Roughly Half of Nations That Invest in AI Develop Generative Models

Tue Mar 05 2024 By AIport

Sequoia Capital's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
2023 VantaCon: The Future of Trust in an AI World

2023 VantaCon: The Future of Trust in an AI World

finance.yahoo.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Sequoia Financial launches business segment catering to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families

Sequoia Financial launches business segment catering to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families

crainscleveland.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Supply Chain Startup Chainguard Scores $61 Million Series B

Supply Chain Startup Chainguard Scores $61 Million Series B

securityweek.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Sequoia Financial Group Introduces Sequoia Sentinel, Family Office Dedicated to Serving Ultra High Net Worth Clients

Sequoia Financial Group Introduces Sequoia Sentinel, Family Office Dedicated to Serving Ultra High Net Worth Clients

finance.yahoo.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Chainguard Raises $61 Million Series B Round as Enterprises Move to Fortify Open Source Software

Chainguard Raises $61 Million Series B Round as Enterprises Move to Fortify Open Source Software

tmcnet.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Stellantis signs deal to export EVs of China's Leapmotor

Stellantis signs deal to export EVs of China's Leapmotor

motorauthority.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

3 things we might see from crypto as 2023 winds to an end

3 things we might see from crypto as 2023 winds to an end

cointelegraph.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

China denies censoring Israel on maps

China denies censoring Israel on maps

news.yahoo.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Columbus unicorn Olive AI to shut down after selling last of core business lines

Columbus unicorn Olive AI to shut down after selling last of core business lines

bizjournals.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

SpinLaunch Announces New Leadership Roles to Accelerate the Commercialization of Low-Cost, High-Performance Space Solutions

SpinLaunch Announces New Leadership Roles to Accelerate the Commercialization of Low-Cost, High-Performance Space Solutions

benzinga.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Tech moguls used ‘Strong-Armed’ tactics to buy land for secret city, farmers say

Tech moguls used ‘Strong-Armed’ tactics to buy land for secret city, farmers say

tech.hindustantimes.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Charlie Munger rips into VCs, saying they're closer to gamblers than investors and get rich at others' expense

Charlie Munger rips into VCs, saying they're closer to gamblers than investors and get rich at others' expense

markets.businessinsider.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Sequoia Capital

avatar

Sequoia Capital WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!