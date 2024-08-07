SEEDINVEST #9619 COMPANY RANKING

SeedInvest is a leading equity crowdfunding platform that provides individual investors with access to vetted startup investment opportunities. SeedInvest was instrumental in the passage of the 2012 JOBS Act, which changed 80-year-old U.S. securities laws to make it possible for entrepreneurs to raise capital over the Internet. SeedInvest has funded over 250 startups and boasts a rapidly growing network of over 500,000 investors. SeedInvest has had over 50,000 startups apply to raise capital since inception and has launched just 1% of those applicants. The company was featured on the Inc. 500 List as the 4th fastest-growing financial services company in America.