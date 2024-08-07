SEEDINVEST
#9619 COMPANY RANKING
SeedInvest is a leading equity crowdfunding platform that provides individual investors with access to vetted startup investment opportunities. SeedInvest was instrumental in the passage of the 2012 JOBS Act, which changed 80-year-old U.S. securities laws to make it possible for entrepreneurs to raise capital over the Internet. SeedInvest has funded over 250 startups and boasts a rapidly growing network of over 500,000 investors. SeedInvest has had over 50,000 startups apply to raise capital since inception and has launched just 1% of those applicants. The company was featured on the Inc. 500 List as the 4th fastest-growing financial services company in America.
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Since 2012
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SEEDINVEST
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EVERGREEN INDEX #9619
SeedInvest's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How Didactic's Move to Crowdfunding Signals Opportunity for All
Tue Dec 29 2020 By Nataraj
The Future of Content Creation: Sharing Profit With Your Audience
Mon Jan 24 2022 By An Le
Bet on the Jockey, Not the Horse: What Angel Investors Look for in Startups [Expert Interview]
Sun Feb 28 2021 By Rui Lourenço
10 Business Models, 10 Companies, 10 New Ways of Working In A Pandemic
Thu Apr 23 2020 By Amirsan Roberto
Best Equity Crowdfunding Platforms
Wed Jan 16 2019 By Ivan Kan
D2C 2.0: The Rise of Infrastructure
Mon Jan 07 2019 By Justine and Olivia Moore
Capital Formation — the killer app for blockchain?
Sat Dec 01 2018 By Robb Miller
Are STOs All They’re Cracked Up To Be?
Tue Nov 13 2018 By Daniel Elias
You Can Now Use Bitcoin to Invest in Securities for Real
Wed Jul 18 2018 By Howard Marks
On the Current State of Security Tokens
Thu Jul 05 2018 By Wilson
Alternative Mechanisms of Fundraising
Fri Jun 01 2018 By Francesco Corea
Earn.com — Not for Wage Earners
Wed Apr 18 2018 By lawson baker
SeedInvest's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
SeedInvest Review
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Should You Invest in a Startup?
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Wed Jul 19 2023
How to Invest in Startups
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Fri Jun 30 2023
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A Breakdown of 8 Kickstarter Alternatives: In Search of the Ideal Funding and Validation Platform for Products
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Sat Jun 17 2023
Investing in Private Equity - Unlocking Potential
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How to Find Startup Investors
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