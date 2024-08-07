SEARCH ENCRYPT

#2352 COMPANY RANKING
Search Encrypt is a privacy based search engine, designed from the ground up with privacy as its core value. The Search Encrypt extension protects your privacy by detecting searches that may be tracked and tied to your personal information. It intercepts those searches and redirects them to Search Encrypt's privacy-enhanced search engine which will be set to your default search engine. Search Encrypt is supported by sponsored ads featured on our search results page. » Advanced Encryption Techniques Search Encrypt forces an advanced SSL encryption with perfect forward secrecy and also encrypts your search term locally before being sent to our servers. » Expiring Browser History No one can snoop on your browser history! After 30 minutes of inactivity your encrypted search term can no longer be viewed.
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searchencrypt.com
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Since 2016
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SEARCH ENCRYPT

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2352

Search Encrypt's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How I Switched Completely from Google to Search Encrypt

How I Switched Completely from Google to Search Encrypt

Tue Jul 10 2018 By Christian Stewart

Making Privacy Practical — Search Encrypt

Making Privacy Practical — Search Encrypt

Tue Jun 26 2018 By Christian Stewart

10 Alternative Search Engines to Use in 2020

10 Alternative Search Engines to Use in 2020

Sat Jul 11 2020 By daniel@idstrong.com

8 Smart Ways To Maintain Your Digital Privacy

8 Smart Ways To Maintain Your Digital Privacy

Mon Sep 17 2018 By Christian Stewart

The Best Chrome Extensions In The Chrome Web Store

The Best Chrome Extensions In The Chrome Web Store

Fri Jun 22 2018 By Christian Stewart

How To Browse The Internet Safely

How To Browse The Internet Safely

Thu Jun 21 2018 By Christian Stewart

10 Best Search Tool Extensions In Chrome Web Store

10 Best Search Tool Extensions In Chrome Web Store

Fri Jun 08 2018 By Christian Stewart

My Last Google Search Ever…

My Last Google Search Ever…

Thu May 24 2018 By Christian Stewart

The Best Search Engines On The Internet

The Best Search Engines On The Internet

Fri May 18 2018 By Christian Stewart

Alternative Private Search Engines to DuckDuckGo

Alternative Private Search Engines to DuckDuckGo

Thu May 17 2018 By Christian Stewart

The History of Private Search Engines

The History of Private Search Engines

Fri Apr 06 2018 By Christian Stewart

The Best Private Search Engines — Alternatives to Google

The Best Private Search Engines — Alternatives to Google

Thu Feb 08 2018 By Christian Stewart

Search Encrypt's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Welcome to the Search Engine Land’s SearchBot

Welcome to the Search Engine Land’s SearchBot

searchengineland.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

5 Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites to Search Any Telephone Number

5 Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites to Search Any Telephone Number

dallasnews.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

5 Best People Search Sites to Find People Online (2023 Reviews)

5 Best People Search Sites to Find People Online (2023 Reviews)

dallasnews.com

Thu Oct 26 2023

What Google’s antitrust trial means for the way you search and more

What Google’s antitrust trial means for the way you search and more

usatoday.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

The Race to Save Our Secrets From the Computers of the Future

The Race to Save Our Secrets From the Computers of the Future

nytimes.com

Sun Oct 22 2023

The Vital Role of End-to-End Encryption

The Vital Role of End-to-End Encryption

aclu.org

Fri Oct 20 2023

Inside the Quest to Create Unbreakable Encryption

Inside the Quest to Create Unbreakable Encryption

govtech.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Baidu to integrate ERNIE 4.0, which ‘rivals’ GPT-4, into Search

Baidu to integrate ERNIE 4.0, which ‘rivals’ GPT-4, into Search

searchengineland.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Guard Your Online Traces l Detailed Guide on Who Can Access Your Browsing History

Guard Your Online Traces l Detailed Guide on Who Can Access Your Browsing History

techreport.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

The best search engines for finding results and securing your privacy

The best search engines for finding results and securing your privacy

popsci.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

What Google’s antitrust trial means for your search habits

What Google’s antitrust trial means for your search habits

apnews.com

Sun Oct 15 2023

Mathematician warns US spies may be weakening next-gen encryption

Mathematician warns US spies may be weakening next-gen encryption

newscientist.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

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