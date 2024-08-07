SEARCH ENCRYPT #2352 COMPANY RANKING

Search Encrypt is a privacy based search engine, designed from the ground up with privacy as its core value. The Search Encrypt extension protects your privacy by detecting searches that may be tracked and tied to your personal information. It intercepts those searches and redirects them to Search Encrypt's privacy-enhanced search engine which will be set to your default search engine. Search Encrypt is supported by sponsored ads featured on our search results page. » Advanced Encryption Techniques Search Encrypt forces an advanced SSL encryption with perfect forward secrecy and also encrypts your search term locally before being sent to our servers. » Expiring Browser History No one can snoop on your browser history! After 30 minutes of inactivity your encrypted search term can no longer be viewed.