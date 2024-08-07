SCRIBD
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We believe reading is more important now than ever. Join our cast of characters as we build the world’s largest and most fascinating digital library, giving subscribers access to a growing collection of audiobooks, ebooks, podcasts, magazines, documents, and more. In addition to works from major publishers and top authors, we also create our own original content exclusively for Scribd users. Our community includes over 1,000,000 subscribers in more than 190 countries. Join us in turning screen time into quality time!
300-466 emps
Since 2007
Worth 1B
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2985
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