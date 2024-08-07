SCRIBBR #7323 COMPANY RANKING

Founded in 2012 in Tilburg (the Netherlands), Scribbr started as a Proofreading & Editing company with a tiny team and only one editor. Now we are a strong, experienced, international team headquartered in Amsterdam and collaborating with 700+ freelance experts across the globe. Together, we guide students on their journey to become better academic writers with our award-winning Proofreading & Editing Services, our Plagiarism Checker, APA Citation Generator, Citation Checker and our public Knowledge Base, used by millions of students and educators every year. We’re proud to be a trusted brand in EdTech and we continue to strive to make students 100% happy!