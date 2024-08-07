SCRIBBR

#7323 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in 2012 in Tilburg (the Netherlands), Scribbr started as a Proofreading & Editing company with a tiny team and only one editor. Now we are a strong, experienced, international team headquartered in Amsterdam and collaborating with 700+ freelance experts across the globe. Together, we guide students on their journey to become better academic writers with our award-winning Proofreading & Editing Services, our Plagiarism Checker, APA Citation Generator, Citation Checker and our public Knowledge Base, used by millions of students and educators every year. We’re proud to be a trusted brand in EdTech and we continue to strive to make students 100% happy!
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scribbr.com
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51-200 emps
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Since 2012
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#writing-and-editing#research#it-services
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SCRIBBR

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Scribbr's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
AI Benchmarks: Why Useless, Personalized Agents Prevail

AI Benchmarks: Why Useless, Personalized Agents Prevail

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Everything You Need for Your Journey Into the World of Generative AI

Everything You Need for Your Journey Into the World of Generative AI

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Google’s AI Based AutoDraw Turns Your Rough Scribbles Into Beautiful Icons For Free

Google’s AI Based AutoDraw Turns Your Rough Scribbles Into Beautiful Icons For Free

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I Built a Digital Banking Platform While Watching TV. Here's What That Actually Means.

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Forget Blender Skills: This AI Generates Complete 3D Objects for You

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7 Iconic 20th-Century Ad Campaigns and What Today's Marketers Can Learn From Them

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“Not My Keys, Not My Crypto?” Maybe It’s Time For an Upgrade?

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c/side CEO and Co-founder Simon Wijckmans on The Importance of Browser-side Security

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Scribbr's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Citation Checker Market Growth 2023 Size, Share, Trends, and Forecasts 2030 | Scribbr, CitationMachine, Recite, BibMe

Citation Checker Market Growth 2023 Size, Share, Trends, and Forecasts 2030 | Scribbr, CitationMachine, Recite, BibMe

benzinga.com

Tue Oct 03 2023

Does AI make it impossible to write an ‘original’ sentence?

Does AI make it impossible to write an ‘original’ sentence?

therecord.com

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Does AI make it impossible to write an ‘original’ sentence?

Does AI make it impossible to write an ‘original’ sentence?

thestar.com

Thu Sep 28 2023

Citation Checker Market Likely to Enjoy Remarkable Growth Prospects with Scribbr, Recite, BibMe

Citation Checker Market Likely to Enjoy Remarkable Growth Prospects with Scribbr, Recite, BibMe

benzinga.com

Wed Sep 20 2023

Best plagiarism checker of 2023

Best plagiarism checker of 2023

techradar.com

Wed Sep 20 2023

Best plagiarism checker of 2023

Best plagiarism checker of 2023

techradar.com

Wed Sep 20 2023

Course Hero Is Graduating—Just In Time

Course Hero Is Graduating—Just In Time

forbes.com

Wed Aug 30 2023

Operational Risk: Overview, Importance, and Examples

Operational Risk: Overview, Importance, and Examples

investopedia.com

Sun Aug 13 2023

Is Grammarly Plagiarism Checker Good? A Detailed Comparison

Is Grammarly Plagiarism Checker Good? A Detailed Comparison

ambcrypto.com

Thu Jul 13 2023

Proofreading and Editing Services Market Research Size 2023-2029

Proofreading and Editing Services Market Research Size 2023-2029

marketwatch.com

Tue Jun 13 2023

Learneo Advances Platform Strategy with Second Acquisition this Year

Learneo Advances Platform Strategy with Second Acquisition this Year

finance.yahoo.com

Wed May 31 2023

10 Great Citation Generator for Teachers and Student Researchers

10 Great Citation Generator for Teachers and Student Researchers

educatorstechnology.com

Thu May 18 2023

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