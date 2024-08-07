SAMEDAY HEALTH
#1466 COMPANY RANKING
Sameday Health is dedicated to healthcare as a complete experience, not simply a service. Our purpose is to create healthcare that centers around the client, combining a human approach with intuitive technology. We offer quality, personalized care wherever you are including in our clinics or at your door. Inspired by the lotus flower's ability to grow in even the toughest terrains, Sameday Health is determined to create a sense of hope and help with our clients. Since opening our first clinic in Venice, CA at the height of the Covid 19-pandemic, the Sameday team has been focused on closing gaps in the healthcare system from testing to wellness to care. Devoted to responding immediately to our client's needs, we are providing expanded same day healthcare in our locations including LA, San Francisco, New York, Miami, DC, Boston, and more. Sameday Health serves its clients wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them. In most cases that is at home and same day.
165-242 emps
Since 2020
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SAMEDAY HEALTH
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1466
Sameday Health's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Fri Oct 25 2024 By Pharmacy Marts
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Sat Jun 08 2024 By Konstantin Klyagin
The Last-Mile Delivery Revolution: What’s Next on the Horizon?
Thu Jan 04 2024 By Dmitry Bardysh
Sameday Health's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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