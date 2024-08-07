SAMEDAY HEALTH #1466 COMPANY RANKING

Sameday Health is dedicated to healthcare as a complete experience, not simply a service. Our purpose is to create healthcare that centers around the client, combining a human approach with intuitive technology. We offer quality, personalized care wherever you are including in our clinics or at your door. Inspired by the lotus flower's ability to grow in even the toughest terrains, Sameday Health is determined to create a sense of hope and help with our clients. Since opening our first clinic in Venice, CA at the height of the Covid 19-pandemic, the Sameday team has been focused on closing gaps in the healthcare system from testing to wellness to care. Devoted to responding immediately to our client's needs, we are providing expanded same day healthcare in our locations including LA, San Francisco, New York, Miami, DC, Boston, and more. Sameday Health serves its clients wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them. In most cases that is at home and same day.