SAMBANOVA SYSTEMS
#2384 COMPANY RANKING
AI is changing the world and at SambaNova, we believe that you don’t need unlimited resources to take advantage of the most advanced, valuable AI capabilities - capabilities that are helping organizations explore the universe, find cures for cancer, and giving companies access to insights that provide a competitive edge. We’ve built an enterprise-ready AI platform from the ground up - intentionally designed for the most valuable and complex AI workloads of today and tomorrow. Using our platform to build a technology backbone for the next decade of AI innovation, organizations get pre-trained Foundation Models that truly transform the way they gain value from AI and deep learning. And, with our flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service™, we help them realize value 22x faster. SambaNova was founded in 2017 in Palo Alto, California, by a group of industry luminaries, business leaders, and world-class innovators who understand AI. Today, we’ve built an incredibly smart and motivated team dedicated to making a lasting impact on the industry and equipping our customers to thrive in the new era of AI.
413-497 emps
Since 2017
Worth 2.1B
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SAMBANOVA SYSTEMS
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2384
SambaNova Systems's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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SambaNova Systems's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Solidus Ai Tech Partners with SambaNova Systems to Transform AI in Web 3.0
cointrust.com
Thu Sep 19 2024
Solidus Ai Tech Partners with SambaNova Systems to Transform AI in Web 3.0
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Thu Sep 19 2024
Solidus Ai Tech and SambaNova Systems Bring High Speed AI to Web3 World – Branded Spotlight Bitcoin News
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Wed Sep 18 2024
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Fri Oct 27 2023
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Wed Oct 18 2023
Alex Chao’s Post
linkedin.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
Move Over ChatGPT, Meta Platforms LLaMA Makes Some Drama – The Next Platform
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Mon Oct 16 2023
Master's (MS) in Information Systems
drexel.edu
Sun Oct 15 2023
10 Best POS systems in 2023
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Fri Oct 13 2023
UK startups pilot semiconductor funding
computerweekly.com
Fri Oct 13 2023
SambaNova Unveils New AI Chip, the SN40L, Powering its Full Stack AI Platform
lelezard.com
Fri Oct 13 2023