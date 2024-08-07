SAMBANOVA SYSTEMS

#2384 COMPANY RANKING
AI is changing the world and at SambaNova, we believe that you don’t need unlimited resources to take advantage of the most advanced, valuable AI capabilities - capabilities that are helping organizations explore the universe, find cures for cancer, and giving companies access to insights that provide a competitive edge. We’ve built an enterprise-ready AI platform from the ground up - intentionally designed for the most valuable and complex AI workloads of today and tomorrow. Using our platform to build a technology backbone for the next decade of AI innovation, organizations get pre-trained Foundation Models that truly transform the way they gain value from AI and deep learning. And, with our flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service™, we help them realize value 22x faster. SambaNova was founded in 2017 in Palo Alto, California, by a group of industry luminaries, business leaders, and world-class innovators who understand AI. Today, we’ve built an incredibly smart and motivated team dedicated to making a lasting impact on the industry and equipping our customers to thrive in the new era of AI.
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sambanova.ai
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413-497 emps
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Since 2017
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Worth 2.1B
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SAMBANOVA SYSTEMS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2384

SambaNova Systems's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Groq’s Deterministic Architecture is Rewriting the Physics of AI Inference

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🚀🤖✨leveraging Next-Gen RAG Digital Assistants for Enterprise Success

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Context-Bounded Verification of Liveness: Conclusion, Acknowledgment & References

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How to Make Your Own and Free Backup Application

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SambaNova Systems's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Solidus Ai Tech Partners with SambaNova Systems to Transform AI in Web 3.0

Solidus Ai Tech Partners with SambaNova Systems to Transform AI in Web 3.0

cointrust.com

Thu Sep 19 2024

Solidus Ai Tech Partners with SambaNova Systems to Transform AI in Web 3.0

Solidus Ai Tech Partners with SambaNova Systems to Transform AI in Web 3.0

cointrust.com

Thu Sep 19 2024

Solidus Ai Tech and SambaNova Systems Bring High Speed AI to Web3 World – Branded Spotlight Bitcoin News

Solidus Ai Tech and SambaNova Systems Bring High Speed AI to Web3 World – Branded Spotlight Bitcoin News

news.bitcoin.com

Wed Sep 18 2024

An emergency alert test will hit all phones Wednesday. How the wireless system works.

An emergency alert test will hit all phones Wednesday. How the wireless system works.

usatoday.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Best Home Security System of 2023

Best Home Security System of 2023

security.org

Sat Oct 21 2023

GroqRack System is Now Available in ALCF AI Testbed

GroqRack System is Now Available in ALCF AI Testbed

insidehpc.com

Wed Oct 18 2023

Alex Chao’s Post

Alex Chao’s Post

linkedin.com

Tue Oct 17 2023

Move Over ChatGPT, Meta Platforms LLaMA Makes Some Drama – The Next Platform

Move Over ChatGPT, Meta Platforms LLaMA Makes Some Drama – The Next Platform

inferse.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Master's (MS) in Information Systems

Master's (MS) in Information Systems

drexel.edu

Sun Oct 15 2023

10 Best POS systems in 2023

10 Best POS systems in 2023

usatoday.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

UK startups pilot semiconductor funding

UK startups pilot semiconductor funding

computerweekly.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

SambaNova Unveils New AI Chip, the SN40L, Powering its Full Stack AI Platform

SambaNova Unveils New AI Chip, the SN40L, Powering its Full Stack AI Platform

lelezard.com

Fri Oct 13 2023

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