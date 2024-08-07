ROTO-ROOTER PLUMBING AND DRAIN SERVICE
#2198 COMPANY RANKING
The official LinkedIn page for Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup Service, North America's largest provider of plumbing repair and drain cleaning services. Roto-Rooter has 120 company-owned locations and more than 400 independent franchises in the U.S. and Canada. There are also international Roto-Rooter franchises in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia. Roto-Rooter Group is made up of Roto-Rooter Services Company, based in Cincinnati, which manages the company-owned plumbing service locations and Roto-Rooter Corporation, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, which oversees independent franchises and manufactures Roto-Rooter drain cleaning machines, drain cleaning cables, blades and other equipment. Roto-Rooter can take care of any size residential or commercial plumbing problem from small faucet repairs to full sewer pipe replacement services and we clean up water damage caused by plumbing leaks, bad weather or any other cause of flooding.
6,000 emps
Since 1935
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ROTO-ROOTER PLUMBING AND DRAIN SERVICE (CHE)
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Roto-Rooter - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org
Sun Nov 12 2023
Best Plumbing Companies Of 2023
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New Article: Chemed Corporation Reports Strong Growth in the Third Quarter of 2023
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Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
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Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
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Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass, Margins Rise
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Q3 2023 Chemed Corp Earnings Call
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Fri Oct 27 2023
Solved! Why Is Water Seeping Through My Basement Floor?
yahoo.com
Thu Oct 26 2023
J-Six Tucson Plumbing & Drain Cleaning Opens New Office Location in Tucson, Arizona
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Wed Oct 25 2023
Chemed Reports Third-Quarter 2023 Results – Increases Full Year Guidance
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Wed Oct 25 2023
T&J Rooter Service Expands Services to Oregon, OH
benzinga.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
I recently had Roto-Rooter come out to unclog our downspouts/drains since we’ve had draining issues every rainfall.
msn.com
Mon Oct 23 2023