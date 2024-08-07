ROTO-ROOTER PLUMBING AND DRAIN SERVICE #2198 COMPANY RANKING

The official LinkedIn page for Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup Service, North America's largest provider of plumbing repair and drain cleaning services. Roto-Rooter has 120 company-owned locations and more than 400 independent franchises in the U.S. and Canada. There are also international Roto-Rooter franchises in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia. Roto-Rooter Group is made up of Roto-Rooter Services Company, based in Cincinnati, which manages the company-owned plumbing service locations and Roto-Rooter Corporation, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, which oversees independent franchises and manufactures Roto-Rooter drain cleaning machines, drain cleaning cables, blades and other equipment. Roto-Rooter can take care of any size residential or commercial plumbing problem from small faucet repairs to full sewer pipe replacement services and we clean up water damage caused by plumbing leaks, bad weather or any other cause of flooding.