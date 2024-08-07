REVOLUT

#443 COMPANY RANKING
We are building the world’s first truly global financial superapp. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, our 20 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut’s innovative products to make more than 250 million transactions a month. Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.
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revolut.com
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10,000+ emps
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Since 2015
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Worth 75B
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#fintech#decentralization#banking
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REVOLUT

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EVERGREEN INDEX #443

Revolut's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Revolut Lists $AURORA as Aurora Unveils Leadership Transition to Drive Mass Adoption

Revolut Lists $AURORA as Aurora Unveils Leadership Transition to Drive Mass Adoption

Thu Dec 18 2025 By Ishan Pandey

What Do Monzo, Revolut, and Deliveroo Have in Common? the British Formula for Startup Success

What Do Monzo, Revolut, and Deliveroo Have in Common? the British Formula for Startup Success

Wed Nov 26 2025 By Evgeny Pavlov

How Revolut Makes Millions Off Crypto-Idiots

How Revolut Makes Millions Off Crypto-Idiots

Thu Jun 12 2025 By Bradley Reaper

Mercuryo and Revolut Launch Revolut Pay

Mercuryo and Revolut Launch Revolut Pay

Tue Feb 11 2025 By Ishan Pandey

Revolut Halts Crypto Operations in the U.S: A Reflection on Regulation and Market Uncertainties

Revolut Halts Crypto Operations in the U.S: A Reflection on Regulation and Market Uncertainties

Sat Aug 05 2023 By Consensus Protocol

Exec Building the Spotify of Healthcare Says Only Startups That Address Real Issues Will Thrive

Exec Building the Spotify of Healthcare Says Only Startups That Address Real Issues Will Thrive

Fri Jan 31 2025 By Mary Glazkova

Learnings From Nik Storonsky’s Podcast: The Self Guided Missile Philosophy and Scaling to 50M Users

Learnings From Nik Storonsky’s Podcast: The Self Guided Missile Philosophy and Scaling to 50M Users

Mon Dec 09 2024 By iamarsenibragimov

Mobile Payments Systems: How Close Is the Death of Physical Banking?

Mobile Payments Systems: How Close Is the Death of Physical Banking?

Tue Feb 01 2022 By 15 Writers

Could Fintech Play A Role In Undermining Systemic Racism Or Will It Exacerbate It?

Could Fintech Play A Role In Undermining Systemic Racism Or Will It Exacerbate It?

Sun Sep 06 2020 By Tom Matsuda

Is Russia’s Crypto Conquest Inspired by Sanctions and Russophobia?

Is Russia’s Crypto Conquest Inspired by Sanctions and Russophobia?

Sun Nov 17 2019 By Daniel J. Mitchell

AFX Launches High-Performance Sovereign L1 Testnet: A community-First Revolution

AFX Launches High-Performance Sovereign L1 Testnet: A community-First Revolution

Tue Apr 07 2026 By Blockman PR and Marketing

The Vibe Coding Revolution Is Coming for WordPress — And It's About Time

The Vibe Coding Revolution Is Coming for WordPress — And It's About Time

Wed Mar 18 2026 By David Shusterman

Revolut's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Woman scammed out of £17k travelled across UK to try to find them

Woman scammed out of £17k travelled across UK to try to find them

bbc.com

Tue Mar 17 2026

Your Questions Answered: ‘Should I sell my Revolut portfolio and put the money into my pension instead?’

Your Questions Answered: ‘Should I sell my Revolut portfolio and put the money into my pension instead?’

independent.ie

Sun Mar 15 2026

Revolut eyes up London for £60bn float

Revolut eyes up London for £60bn float

dailymail.co.uk

Sat Mar 14 2026

Revolut chief: ‘We want 25 million customers’

Revolut chief: ‘We want 25 million customers’

thetimes.com

Sat Mar 14 2026

Revolut to IPO above $100bn, says former licence boss

Revolut to IPO above $100bn, says former licence boss

cityam.com

Fri Mar 13 2026

Revolut secures UK banking license - what does it mean for customers?

Revolut secures UK banking license - what does it mean for customers?

moneyweek.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

Revolut's triumph reminds us what British tech sector is capable of

Revolut's triumph reminds us what British tech sector is capable of

cityam.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

Revolut finally secures full UK banking licence as it continues global push

Revolut finally secures full UK banking licence as it continues global push

siliconrepublic.com

Thu Mar 12 2026

Revolut gets full UK banking licence after years-long wait

Revolut gets full UK banking licence after years-long wait

straitstimes.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Revolut Gains Full UK Banking License as Pepeto Joins the Rally With Exchange Infrastructure That Privacy Coins Cannot Match

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Revolut Gains Full UK Banking License as Pepeto Joins the Rally With Exchange Infrastructure That Privacy Coins Cannot Match

techbullion.com

Wed Mar 11 2026

XRP Price Prediction in 2026: Revolut Pushes US Bank Charter as Pepeto Raises $7.4M With Exchange Products Near Launch

XRP Price Prediction in 2026: Revolut Pushes US Bank Charter as Pepeto Raises $7.4M With Exchange Products Near Launch

techbullion.com

Sun Mar 08 2026

XRP Price Prediction in 2026: Revolut Files US Bank Charter as Pepeto Reveals Exchange Launch With $7.4M Raised

XRP Price Prediction in 2026: Revolut Files US Bank Charter as Pepeto Reveals Exchange Launch With $7.4M Raised

techbullion.com

Sun Mar 08 2026

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