REVOLUT #443 COMPANY RANKING

We are building the world’s first truly global financial superapp. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, our 20 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut’s innovative products to make more than 250 million transactions a month. Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.