REVOLUT
10,000+ emps
Since 2015
Worth 75B
- Company Ranking
REVOLUT
EVERGREEN INDEX #443
Revolut's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Revolut Lists $AURORA as Aurora Unveils Leadership Transition to Drive Mass Adoption
Thu Dec 18 2025 By Ishan Pandey
What Do Monzo, Revolut, and Deliveroo Have in Common? the British Formula for Startup Success
Wed Nov 26 2025 By Evgeny Pavlov
How Revolut Makes Millions Off Crypto-Idiots
Thu Jun 12 2025 By Bradley Reaper
Mercuryo and Revolut Launch Revolut Pay
Tue Feb 11 2025 By Ishan Pandey
Revolut Halts Crypto Operations in the U.S: A Reflection on Regulation and Market Uncertainties
Sat Aug 05 2023 By Consensus Protocol
Exec Building the Spotify of Healthcare Says Only Startups That Address Real Issues Will Thrive
Fri Jan 31 2025 By Mary Glazkova
Learnings From Nik Storonsky’s Podcast: The Self Guided Missile Philosophy and Scaling to 50M Users
Mon Dec 09 2024 By iamarsenibragimov
Mobile Payments Systems: How Close Is the Death of Physical Banking?
Tue Feb 01 2022 By 15 Writers
Could Fintech Play A Role In Undermining Systemic Racism Or Will It Exacerbate It?
Sun Sep 06 2020 By Tom Matsuda
Is Russia’s Crypto Conquest Inspired by Sanctions and Russophobia?
Sun Nov 17 2019 By Daniel J. Mitchell
AFX Launches High-Performance Sovereign L1 Testnet: A community-First Revolution
Tue Apr 07 2026 By Blockman PR and Marketing
The Vibe Coding Revolution Is Coming for WordPress — And It's About Time
Wed Mar 18 2026 By David Shusterman
Revolut's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Woman scammed out of £17k travelled across UK to try to find them
bbc.com
Tue Mar 17 2026
Your Questions Answered: ‘Should I sell my Revolut portfolio and put the money into my pension instead?’
independent.ie
Sun Mar 15 2026
Revolut eyes up London for £60bn float
dailymail.co.uk
Sat Mar 14 2026
Revolut chief: ‘We want 25 million customers’
thetimes.com
Sat Mar 14 2026
Revolut to IPO above $100bn, says former licence boss
cityam.com
Fri Mar 13 2026
Revolut secures UK banking license - what does it mean for customers?
moneyweek.com
Thu Mar 12 2026
Revolut's triumph reminds us what British tech sector is capable of
cityam.com
Thu Mar 12 2026
Revolut finally secures full UK banking licence as it continues global push
siliconrepublic.com
Thu Mar 12 2026
Revolut gets full UK banking licence after years-long wait
straitstimes.com
Wed Mar 11 2026
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Revolut Gains Full UK Banking License as Pepeto Joins the Rally With Exchange Infrastructure That Privacy Coins Cannot Match
techbullion.com
Wed Mar 11 2026
XRP Price Prediction in 2026: Revolut Pushes US Bank Charter as Pepeto Raises $7.4M With Exchange Products Near Launch
techbullion.com
Sun Mar 08 2026
XRP Price Prediction in 2026: Revolut Files US Bank Charter as Pepeto Reveals Exchange Launch With $7.4M Raised
techbullion.com
Sun Mar 08 2026