CERTIK
#1334 COMPANY RANKING
CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK’s mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness. One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with over 3,700 Enterprise clients, secured over $310 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected over 60,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include leading projects such as Aave, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Terra, Yearn, and Chiliz. CertiK is backed by Insight, Partners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures, Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend Star, Danhua Capital and other investors.
51 - 200 emps
Since 2018
Worth 2B
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CERTIK
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1334
CertiK's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
CertiK Exposes the Security Gap No One in OpenClaw's Marketplace Wants to Talk About
Mon Mar 16 2026 By Ishan Pandey
Successfully Audited By CertiK, Confti is Now Officially Open Source
Mon Oct 10 2022 By Confti
7 Best Auditing Companies for Your Smart Contracts in 2024
Wed Jan 19 2022 By Crypto Adventure
The High Cost of Hesitation: Why the Senate Must Provide CLARITY
Tue Mar 31 2026 By Stefan Muehlbauer
Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar CertiK Audit
Thu Jun 26 2025 By Chainwire
Tier 1 Smart Contract Auditors: Hacken, Hashlock, Cyfrin, CertiK, OpenZeppelin, SolidProof
Fri May 05 2023 By Crypto Adventure
Qubic Is Now Mining Dogecoin on Its AI Compute Infrastructure
Wed Apr 01 2026 By BTCWire
How Playnance Is Using KGeN's 53 Million Gamers to Quietly Reshape Web3 Distribution
Sun Mar 15 2026 By Ishan Pandey
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Security
Mon Feb 23 2026 By BTCWire
Mutuum Finance’s Early-Stage Protocol Design
Mon Feb 16 2026 By BTCWire
Market Downturn Sees XRP Holders Positioning in Mutuum Finance (MUTM)
Mon Feb 16 2026 By BTCWire
While Bitcoin (BTC) is Down 7% in 7 Days, This New Crypto Protocol is Up 300% Since Q1 2025
Mon Feb 02 2026 By BTCWire
CertiK's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
MECCACOIN Launches Shariah-Compliant Blockchain Platform with Dual Security Audits
benzinga.com
Tue Mar 03 2026
CoinFound partners with CertiK to advance Web3 data transparency
finbold.com
Sun Feb 15 2026
CoinFound Partners with CertiK to Advance Web3 Data Transparency and Security Insights
manilatimes.net
Sat Feb 14 2026
CertiK Wins SiGMA AIBC “Best Security & Compliance Solution 2026” Award
markets.businessinsider.com
Fri Feb 13 2026
CertiK Wins SiGMA AIBC "Best Security & Compliance Solution 2026" Award
benzinga.com
Fri Feb 13 2026
CertiK awarded the “Best Security and Compliance Solution 2026” at SiGMA AIBC
crypto.news
Thu Feb 12 2026
How CertiK rebuilt trust after Huione-related backlash
coindesk.com
Thu Feb 12 2026
Prediction market explosion faces dilemmas as growth surges
cryptoslate.com
Wed Feb 11 2026
Fold Growth of Prediction Markets
u.today
Wed Feb 11 2026
Prediction markets saw 4x volume growth in 2025, CertiK reports
finbold.com
Wed Feb 11 2026
CertiK 2026 Skynet Prediction Markets Report: 4x Volume Growth amid Rising Security and Regulatory Risks
markets.businessinsider.com
Wed Feb 11 2026
CertiK 2026 Skynet Prediction Markets Report: 4x Volume Growth amid Rising Security and Regulatory Risks
benzinga.com
Wed Feb 11 2026