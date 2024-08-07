CERTIK

#1334 COMPANY RANKING
CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK’s mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness. One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with over 3,700 Enterprise clients, secured over $310 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected over 60,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include leading projects such as Aave, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Terra, Yearn, and Chiliz. CertiK is backed by Insight, Partners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures, Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend Star, Danhua Capital and other investors.
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certik.com
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51 - 200 emps
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Since 2018
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Worth 2B
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#blockchain#cybersecurity-services-and-products#educational-institutions
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CERTIK

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1334

CertiK's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
CertiK Exposes the Security Gap No One in OpenClaw's Marketplace Wants to Talk About

CertiK Exposes the Security Gap No One in OpenClaw's Marketplace Wants to Talk About

Mon Mar 16 2026 By Ishan Pandey

Successfully Audited By CertiK, Confti is Now Officially Open Source

Successfully Audited By CertiK, Confti is Now Officially Open Source

Mon Oct 10 2022 By Confti

7 Best Auditing Companies for Your Smart Contracts in 2024

7 Best Auditing Companies for Your Smart Contracts in 2024

Wed Jan 19 2022 By Crypto Adventure

The High Cost of Hesitation: Why the Senate Must Provide CLARITY

The High Cost of Hesitation: Why the Senate Must Provide CLARITY

Tue Mar 31 2026 By Stefan Muehlbauer

Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar CertiK Audit

Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar CertiK Audit

Thu Jun 26 2025 By Chainwire

Tier 1 Smart Contract Auditors: Hacken, Hashlock, Cyfrin, CertiK, OpenZeppelin, SolidProof

Tier 1 Smart Contract Auditors: Hacken, Hashlock, Cyfrin, CertiK, OpenZeppelin, SolidProof

Fri May 05 2023 By Crypto Adventure

Qubic Is Now Mining Dogecoin on Its AI Compute Infrastructure

Qubic Is Now Mining Dogecoin on Its AI Compute Infrastructure

Wed Apr 01 2026 By BTCWire

How Playnance Is Using KGeN's 53 Million Gamers to Quietly Reshape Web3 Distribution

How Playnance Is Using KGeN's 53 Million Gamers to Quietly Reshape Web3 Distribution

Sun Mar 15 2026 By Ishan Pandey

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Security

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Security

Mon Feb 23 2026 By BTCWire

Mutuum Finance’s Early-Stage Protocol Design

Mutuum Finance’s Early-Stage Protocol Design

Mon Feb 16 2026 By BTCWire

Market Downturn Sees XRP Holders Positioning in Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Market Downturn Sees XRP Holders Positioning in Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mon Feb 16 2026 By BTCWire

While Bitcoin (BTC) is Down 7% in 7 Days, This New Crypto Protocol is Up 300% Since Q1 2025

While Bitcoin (BTC) is Down 7% in 7 Days, This New Crypto Protocol is Up 300% Since Q1 2025

Mon Feb 02 2026 By BTCWire

CertiK's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
MECCACOIN Launches Shariah-Compliant Blockchain Platform with Dual Security Audits

MECCACOIN Launches Shariah-Compliant Blockchain Platform with Dual Security Audits

benzinga.com

Tue Mar 03 2026

CoinFound partners with CertiK to advance Web3 data transparency

CoinFound partners with CertiK to advance Web3 data transparency

finbold.com

Sun Feb 15 2026

CoinFound Partners with CertiK to Advance Web3 Data Transparency and Security Insights

CoinFound Partners with CertiK to Advance Web3 Data Transparency and Security Insights

manilatimes.net

Sat Feb 14 2026

CertiK Wins SiGMA AIBC “Best Security & Compliance Solution 2026” Award

CertiK Wins SiGMA AIBC “Best Security & Compliance Solution 2026” Award

markets.businessinsider.com

Fri Feb 13 2026

CertiK Wins SiGMA AIBC "Best Security & Compliance Solution 2026" Award

CertiK Wins SiGMA AIBC "Best Security & Compliance Solution 2026" Award

benzinga.com

Fri Feb 13 2026

CertiK awarded the “Best Security and Compliance Solution 2026” at SiGMA AIBC

CertiK awarded the “Best Security and Compliance Solution 2026” at SiGMA AIBC

crypto.news

Thu Feb 12 2026

How CertiK rebuilt trust after Huione-related backlash

How CertiK rebuilt trust after Huione-related backlash

coindesk.com

Thu Feb 12 2026

Prediction market explosion faces dilemmas as growth surges

Prediction market explosion faces dilemmas as growth surges

cryptoslate.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Fold Growth of Prediction Markets

Fold Growth of Prediction Markets

u.today

Wed Feb 11 2026

Prediction markets saw 4x volume growth in 2025, CertiK reports

Prediction markets saw 4x volume growth in 2025, CertiK reports

finbold.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

CertiK 2026 Skynet Prediction Markets Report: 4x Volume Growth amid Rising Security and Regulatory Risks

CertiK 2026 Skynet Prediction Markets Report: 4x Volume Growth amid Rising Security and Regulatory Risks

markets.businessinsider.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

CertiK 2026 Skynet Prediction Markets Report: 4x Volume Growth amid Rising Security and Regulatory Risks

CertiK 2026 Skynet Prediction Markets Report: 4x Volume Growth amid Rising Security and Regulatory Risks

benzinga.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

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