rekrutes is one of Morocco’s leading online recruitment platforms, founded in 2006 to connect employers and job seekers across industries in Morocco and Francophone Africa. The platform goes beyond simple job listings by offering tools that help candidates understand themselves better—like personality assessments and company cultural insights—and by supporting employers with recruitment marketing, employer-brand services, and candidate matching technology.
2-10 emps
Since 2019
