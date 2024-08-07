REFURBED #3626 COMPANY RANKING

Refurbed is the fastest growing online marketplace for refurbished products in the german-speaking world. The startup, which is based in Vienna, sells renewed phones, laptops and tablets which are up to 40% cheaper and 100% more environmentally friendly than their brand-new, store-bought counterparts. Refurbed devices are renewed through a 40-step process, making them look like new and function like new. On top of that, each device comes with at least a 12 month guarantee.