REFURBED

#3626 COMPANY RANKING
Refurbed is the fastest growing online marketplace for refurbished products in the german-speaking world. The startup, which is based in Vienna, sells renewed phones, laptops and tablets which are up to 40% cheaper and 100% more environmentally friendly than their brand-new, store-bought counterparts. Refurbed devices are renewed through a 40-step process, making them look like new and function like new. On top of that, each device comes with at least a 12 month guarantee.
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refurbed.de
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201-500 emps
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Since 2017
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Worth 366M
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REFURBED

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EVERGREEN INDEX #3626

Refurbed's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Year the Machines Refused to Switch Off

The Year the Machines Refused to Switch Off

Thu Jun 05 2025 By Brian Condenanza

Code Smell 290 - Refused Bequest

Code Smell 290 - Refused Bequest

Wed Feb 12 2025 By Maximiliano Contieri

The TechBeat: How I Made $480,000 Through Web Development and Returned to SEO (1/21/2024)

The TechBeat: How I Made $480,000 Through Web Development and Returned to SEO (1/21/2024)

Sun Jan 21 2024 By TechBeat

How I Made $480,000 Through Web Development and Returned to SEO

How I Made $480,000 Through Web Development and Returned to SEO

Sat Jan 13 2024 By Oleg Malkov

I returned to my family estate in the autumn of the year 2092

I returned to my family estate in the autumn of the year 2092

Wed Nov 01 2023 By Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley

His Conviction Was Overturned After Two Years in Prison - The City Refused to Admit It Was Wrong

His Conviction Was Overturned After Two Years in Prison - The City Refused to Admit It Was Wrong

Thu Sep 21 2023 By Pro Publica

In the evening the hunters returned, having enjoyed good sport, and being literally loaded with game

In the evening the hunters returned, having enjoyed good sport, and being literally loaded with game

Mon Sep 04 2023 By Jules Verne

In the evening the hunters returned

In the evening the hunters returned

Sun Aug 20 2023 By Jules Verne

Half an hour later Cyrus Harding and Herbert had returned to the encampment

Half an hour later Cyrus Harding and Herbert had returned to the encampment

Fri Aug 11 2023 By Jules Verne

Twitter, Inc. '.. Still Refused to Acknowledge Its Obligations and to Remit Payment of Any Invoices'

Twitter, Inc. '.. Still Refused to Acknowledge Its Obligations and to Remit Payment of Any Invoices'

Mon Apr 24 2023 By Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases

Safely returned to Fort Dinosaur

Safely returned to Fort Dinosaur

Tue Mar 14 2023 By Edgar Rice Burroughs

Meriem returned slowly toward the tree

Meriem returned slowly toward the tree

Sat Mar 18 2023 By Edgar Rice Burroughs

Refurbed's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Refurbed latest gen Kindle Oasis now on sale for less than half the price

Refurbed latest gen Kindle Oasis now on sale for less than half the price

goodereader.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

'Instagrammable' club LOLA opens in former SOHO with silent disco, neon lights and glitter balls

'Instagrammable' club LOLA opens in former SOHO with silent disco, neon lights and glitter balls

gazettelive.co.uk

Tue Oct 17 2023

Refurbed Kindle Oasis on sale for less than half the price

Refurbed Kindle Oasis on sale for less than half the price

goodereader.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

Popular garage to close – but will reopen as a new car dealership under firm with more than 20 UK sites

Popular garage to close – but will reopen as a new car dealership under firm with more than 20 UK sites

thesun.co.uk

Tue Oct 10 2023

Publishing is the second largest media segment to be affected by piracy

Publishing is the second largest media segment to be affected by piracy

goodereader.com

Sat Oct 07 2023

Inside once 'tired' pub that's undergone 'beautiful' £500k overhaul

Inside once 'tired' pub that's undergone 'beautiful' £500k overhaul

stokesentinel.co.uk

Sat Oct 07 2023

The Coach and Horses pub's soft launch a hit with guests

The Coach and Horses pub's soft launch a hit with guests

salisburyjournal.co.uk

Fri Oct 06 2023

Commercial Property to Rent in Woodstock

Commercial Property to Rent in Woodstock

property24.com

Fri Oct 06 2023

Newly refurbed Coach and Horses holds launch night ahead of opening weekend

Newly refurbed Coach and Horses holds launch night ahead of opening weekend

uk.news.yahoo.com

Fri Oct 06 2023

Bollards, bins, and blocks fail to stop crazy parking on refurbed Cork street

Bollards, bins, and blocks fail to stop crazy parking on refurbed Cork street

corkbeo.ie

Sun Oct 01 2023

Commercial Property to Rent in Rivonia

Commercial Property to Rent in Rivonia

property24.com

Fri Sep 29 2023

Best tablets for students: Study smarter at university with the tech to suit your budget

Best tablets for students: Study smarter at university with the tech to suit your budget

standard.co.uk

Thu Sep 28 2023

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