RAZER

#1671 COMPANY RANKING
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services. Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops. Razer’s software platform, with over 70 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma™ (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher). In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest online-to-offline digital payment networks in SE Asia. Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine and Singapore, Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
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razer.com
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Since 2005
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RAZER (RAZFF)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1671

Razer's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Cake DeFi Partners with Gaming Giant Razer to Bring Millions of Gamers to DeFi

Cake DeFi Partners with Gaming Giant Razer to Bring Millions of Gamers to DeFi

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Occam's, Hanlon's, Grice's: How to Level Up Your Life With The Power of Cognitive Razors

Occam's, Hanlon's, Grice's: How to Level Up Your Life With The Power of Cognitive Razors

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Using Occam’s Razor to Discover DeFi's Metagovernance Value

Using Occam’s Razor to Discover DeFi's Metagovernance Value

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I Built an Offline Voice-to-Text Tool That Runs on Your GPU

I Built an Offline Voice-to-Text Tool That Runs on Your GPU

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How World Chain Ensures Humans Stay in Control: The Blockchain Built for Verified Humans

How World Chain Ensures Humans Stay in Control: The Blockchain Built for Verified Humans

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186 Stories To Learn About Web3.0

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Game Analytics – A Tale of Different Faces

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42 Stories To Learn About Hardware Review

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190 Stories To Learn About Hardware

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Dominate Your Gaming Experience: a Guide for Finding the Perfect Gaming Mouse

Dominate Your Gaming Experience: a Guide for Finding the Perfect Gaming Mouse

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A Glimpse into the Future - AR Innovations at CES 2023

A Glimpse into the Future - AR Innovations at CES 2023

Thu Jan 19 2023 By Asim Rais Siddiqui

Razer's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Kick Your 2026 Gaming Into Gear With 31% Off the Awesome Razer Viper V3 Pro Gaming Mouse

Kick Your 2026 Gaming Into Gear With 31% Off the Awesome Razer Viper V3 Pro Gaming Mouse

cnet.com

Mon Jan 05 2026

Razer peripherals, PS5/Xbox/Switch games, more from just $5

Razer peripherals, PS5/Xbox/Switch games, more from just $5

9to5toys.com

Mon Jan 05 2026

The Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro proves that cute cat headsets can have style and substance | Review

The Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro proves that cute cat headsets can have style and substance | Review

gamesradar.com

Wed Dec 31 2025

My perfect MacBook Pro replacement turned out to be a Windows laptop I didn't see coming

My perfect MacBook Pro replacement turned out to be a Windows laptop I didn't see coming

zdnet.com

Wed Dec 24 2025

WEMADE Teams Up With Razer for Legend of YMIR World Championship Esports Tournament in 2026

WEMADE Teams Up With Razer for Legend of YMIR World Championship Esports Tournament in 2026

invenglobal.com

Tue Dec 23 2025

WEMADE Teams Up With Razer for Legend of YMIR World Championship Esports Tournament in 2026

WEMADE Teams Up With Razer for Legend of YMIR World Championship Esports Tournament in 2026

invenglobal.com

Tue Dec 23 2025

WEMADE Teams Up With Razer for Legend of YMIR World Championship Esports Tournament in 2026

WEMADE Teams Up With Razer for Legend of YMIR World Championship Esports Tournament in 2026

invenglobal.com

Tue Dec 23 2025

WEMADE Partners with Razer to Power Esports Tournament, YMIR Cup World Championship

WEMADE Partners with Razer to Power Esports Tournament, YMIR Cup World Championship

manilatimes.net

Tue Dec 23 2025

WEMADE Partners with Razer to Power Esports Tournament, YMIR Cup World Championship

WEMADE Partners with Razer to Power Esports Tournament, YMIR Cup World Championship

prnewswire.co.uk

Tue Dec 23 2025

Razer Gold: The 7 Year Power Up

Razer Gold: The 7 Year Power Up

manilatimes.net

Mon Dec 22 2025

WEMADE Partners with Razer for Global Legend of YMIR Promotion

WEMADE Partners with Razer for Global Legend of YMIR Promotion

invenglobal.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

WEMADE Partners with Razer for Global Legend of YMIR Promotion

WEMADE Partners with Razer for Global Legend of YMIR Promotion

invenglobal.com

Tue Dec 02 2025

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