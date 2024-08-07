RAZER
#1671 COMPANY RANKING
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services. Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops. Razer’s software platform, with over 70 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma™ (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher). In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest online-to-offline digital payment networks in SE Asia. Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in Irvine and Singapore, Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
1,576 emps
Since 2005
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RAZER (RAZFF)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1671
Razer's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Razer's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Kick Your 2026 Gaming Into Gear With 31% Off the Awesome Razer Viper V3 Pro Gaming Mouse
cnet.com
Mon Jan 05 2026
Razer peripherals, PS5/Xbox/Switch games, more from just $5
9to5toys.com
Mon Jan 05 2026
The Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro proves that cute cat headsets can have style and substance | Review
gamesradar.com
Wed Dec 31 2025
My perfect MacBook Pro replacement turned out to be a Windows laptop I didn't see coming
zdnet.com
Wed Dec 24 2025
WEMADE Teams Up With Razer for Legend of YMIR World Championship Esports Tournament in 2026
invenglobal.com
Tue Dec 23 2025
WEMADE Teams Up With Razer for Legend of YMIR World Championship Esports Tournament in 2026
invenglobal.com
Tue Dec 23 2025
WEMADE Teams Up With Razer for Legend of YMIR World Championship Esports Tournament in 2026
invenglobal.com
Tue Dec 23 2025
WEMADE Partners with Razer to Power Esports Tournament, YMIR Cup World Championship
manilatimes.net
Tue Dec 23 2025
WEMADE Partners with Razer to Power Esports Tournament, YMIR Cup World Championship
prnewswire.co.uk
Tue Dec 23 2025
Razer Gold: The 7 Year Power Up
manilatimes.net
Mon Dec 22 2025
WEMADE Partners with Razer for Global Legend of YMIR Promotion
invenglobal.com
Tue Dec 02 2025
WEMADE Partners with Razer for Global Legend of YMIR Promotion
invenglobal.com
Tue Dec 02 2025