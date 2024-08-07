RAPYD #2683 COMPANY RANKING

We built the world’s largest local payments network so you can focus on creating great customer experiences and unlocking new markets. Rapyd does for fintech what the cloud did for IT. Our Global Payments Network connects your company to all the ways the world likes to pay and the infrastructure to create your own fintech solutions, like ewallets, cards and financial services. With Rapyd, digital sellers in Latin America can accept cash. Online shoppers in Asia can pay with their favorite ewallet. And businesses can make payouts to companies and individuals anywhere in the world. With 900+ payment methods in 100 countries, you can open new markets, reach new customers, and create new opportunities anywhere. Our powerful Fintech as a Service platforms are the fastest way to integrate fintech and payment capabilities into your applications: RAPYD COLLECT - Grow sales by accepting locally preferred payment methods in 100+ countries. RAPYD DISBURSE - Make local and cross-border disbursements using any method, even cash. RAPYD WALLET - Give consumers and workers access to digital payments, financial services and cash withdrawals with your own white-label ewallet. RAPYD ISSUING - Issue your own cards in 20+ countries.