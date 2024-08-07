QUIZLET #737 COMPANY RANKING

Quizlet is a leading consumer learning brand that builds learning tools to inspire and empower students and teachers. Our team is already supporting a user base of over 60 million active users a month. We're also among the top 20 U.S. websites and top education apps for iOS and Android - and it's only the beginning. We’re a fast-growing Series C startup, valued at $1 Billion and backed by Union Square Ventures, Costanoa Venture Capital, Icon Ventures, Owl Ventures, Altos Ventures and General Atlantic. With our massive reach and focus on delivering high-quality innovative learning tools, we're having a major global impact on education. Read more at https://quizlet.com/mission. Come join us — we're hiring!