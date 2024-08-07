ZIP CO #885 COMPANY RANKING

Zip (ASX:ZIP) is a leading global Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) company providing fair and seamless solutions that simplify how people pay. Founded in Australia in 2013, our mission is to be the first payment choice, everywhere and every day. We give consumers, merchants and businesses around the world access to transparent, flexible and interest-free credit. We exist to create a world where people can live fearlessly today, knowing they’re in control of tomorrow. Disrupting the broken credit card model, we put the financial well-being of our customers and merchants at the centre of everything that we do. Driven by people-centred product innovation, we are the next generation of payments, helping consumers and businesses to take control of their financial future. Over 94,000 retailers around the world offer Zip as a payment choice to our 12 million and growing customers globally. We are Zip, and we’re only just getting started.