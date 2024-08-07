ZIP CO

#885 COMPANY RANKING
Zip (ASX:ZIP) is a leading global Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) company providing fair and seamless solutions that simplify how people pay. Founded in Australia in 2013, our mission is to be the first payment choice, everywhere and every day. We give consumers, merchants and businesses around the world access to transparent, flexible and interest-free credit. We exist to create a world where people can live fearlessly today, knowing they’re in control of tomorrow. Disrupting the broken credit card model, we put the financial well-being of our customers and merchants at the centre of everything that we do. Driven by people-centred product innovation, we are the next generation of payments, helping consumers and businesses to take control of their financial future. Over 94,000 retailers around the world offer Zip as a payment choice to our 12 million and growing customers globally. We are Zip, and we’re only just getting started.
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zip.co
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1,498 emps
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Since 2013
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Worth 5.2B
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ZIP CO (ZIP)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #885

Zip Co's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Zip Co's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Here's how much you need to make to afford a home in Greater Baltimore's most expensive ZIPs

Here's how much you need to make to afford a home in Greater Baltimore's most expensive ZIPs

bizjournals.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

COUNTY: Electric car charger, DHS report, zip code changes, accounts payable employee needed,etc.

COUNTY: Electric car charger, DHS report, zip code changes, accounts payable employee needed,etc.

deltacountyindependent.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

These are the most educated communities in Orlando — but are they the richest?

These are the most educated communities in Orlando — but are they the richest?

bizjournals.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.

These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.

nbcbayarea.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Texas-based company developing RV park in Baldwin County

Texas-based company developing RV park in Baldwin County

al.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Mired in overdose crisis, MacArthur Park struggles to revive Neighborhood Council

Mired in overdose crisis, MacArthur Park struggles to revive Neighborhood Council

ocregister.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Which Charlotte-area ZIP codes have the most million-dollar homes for sale?

Which Charlotte-area ZIP codes have the most million-dollar homes for sale?

msn.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

Tehama County Board of Supervisors consider Zip Book Project for library

Tehama County Board of Supervisors consider Zip Book Project for library

redbluffdailynews.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

Unionville woman accused of abusing girl, suspending her from ceiling with rope, zip ties

Unionville woman accused of abusing girl, suspending her from ceiling with rope, zip ties

ktvo.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

Which Charlotte-area ZIP codes have the most million-dollar homes for sale?

Which Charlotte-area ZIP codes have the most million-dollar homes for sale?

news.yahoo.com

Sat Oct 28 2023

More people than before in Kane County area zip codes may be at risk for lead poisoning. The health department is recommending testing.

More people than before in Kane County area zip codes may be at risk for lead poisoning. The health department is recommending testing.

yahoo.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Which Austin metro ZIP code has added the most new apartments? (Hint, it's not in Austin)

Which Austin metro ZIP code has added the most new apartments? (Hint, it's not in Austin)

msn.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

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