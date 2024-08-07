QPAY INDIA PVT

#2793 COMPANY RANKING
QPay India Private Limited has been established with the view to provide a secure, reliable, quick and scalable payment service to Indian e-commerce merchants. QPay offers innovative services and solution for digital payments and online checkout processes to suit every e-commerce merchant in India. Equipped with the best of online and offline solutions, QPay provides comprehensive digital payment solutions to suit all businesses. With the highest of ethical standards and pure dedication to excellence in all operational aspects, we aspire to exceed our customer's expectations. We recognize customer satisfaction as one of the most challenging issues and are uncompromising in our dedication to this integral element in all our business activities.At QPay we identify our customer needs that show potential for growth and make them come alive. Our associates never hesitate to travel the distance and nurture ideas from seed to sustainable businesses. This allows us to offer a more personal approach and guarantees that each and every customer receives our full attention and support on the way to success. With extensive knowledge of implementing various payment services for global merchants over the years, the team at QPay has a built a robust, scalable, state of the art payment gateway solution for the Indian market. QPay systems are fully secure and complaint with the Payment Card Industry - Data Security Standards ( PCI DSS) ,Entrust & 3D secure. which makes it as one of the most secure and reliable payment service providers in India. QPay, through its wide range of services and features, offers e-commerce merchants all the flexibility in accepting online payments. Based in Chennai, QPay serves the entire country.
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qpayindia.com
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11 - 50 emps
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Since 2013
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Worth 139M
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QPAY INDIA PVT

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