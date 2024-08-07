PUMA ENERGY

#874 COMPANY RANKING
Puma Energy is a leading global energy business. Our downstream business includes fuels, aviation, lubricants and bitumen, with a strong presence across Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific. We serve customers across our network of 1,900 retail sites and refuel airplanes at more than 100 airports around the world. Our purpose is #EnergisingCommunities to help drive growth and prosperity by sustainably serving our customers’ needs in high potential markets. What to find out more and be part of our Puma Energy team? Take a look at our latest job posts and get in touch.
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pumaenergy.com
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3,500-7,600 emps
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Since 1997
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#energy-solutions#it-services#devops
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PUMA ENERGY (PUMA)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #874

Puma Energy's stories on HackerNoon

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Puma Energy's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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Puma Energy acquires Zambian LPG Supplier OGAZ

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Govt challenges filling stations to expand rural network

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PUMA outlet opens in Hershey

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Tue Oct 24 2023

Puma sticks to full-year profit forecast despite Q3 earnings drop

Puma sticks to full-year profit forecast despite Q3 earnings drop

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Puma Q3 Operating Profit Falls

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Tue Oct 24 2023

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