PUMA ENERGY #874 COMPANY RANKING

Puma Energy is a leading global energy business. Our downstream business includes fuels, aviation, lubricants and bitumen, with a strong presence across Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific. We serve customers across our network of 1,900 retail sites and refuel airplanes at more than 100 airports around the world. Our purpose is #EnergisingCommunities to help drive growth and prosperity by sustainably serving our customers’ needs in high potential markets. What to find out more and be part of our Puma Energy team? Take a look at our latest job posts and get in touch.