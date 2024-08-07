PUMA ENERGY
#874 COMPANY RANKING
Puma Energy is a leading global energy business. Our downstream business includes fuels, aviation, lubricants and bitumen, with a strong presence across Latin America, Africa and Asia-Pacific. We serve customers across our network of 1,900 retail sites and refuel airplanes at more than 100 airports around the world. Our purpose is #EnergisingCommunities to help drive growth and prosperity by sustainably serving our customers’ needs in high potential markets. What to find out more and be part of our Puma Energy team? Take a look at our latest job posts and get in touch.
3,500-7,600 emps
Since 1997
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PUMA ENERGY (PUMA)
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #874
Puma Energy's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Puma Energy's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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Govt challenges filling stations to expand rural network
msn.com
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Govt challenges filling stations to expand rural network
msn.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
PUMA outlet opens in Hershey
cpbj.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Puma sticks to full-year profit forecast despite Q3 earnings drop
devdiscourse.com
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Puma Q3 Operating Profit Falls
money.usnews.com
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