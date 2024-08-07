PUBG

#1275 COMPANY RANKING
KRAFTON, Inc. is a collective of independent game development studios brought together to create innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for gamers across the world. The company consists of PUBG Studio, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, RisingWings, and Dreamotion, each with its own unique expertise. KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG: NEW STATE, The Callisto Protocol, TERA, and ELYON. As a technology-driven company that boasts world-class capabilities, KRAFTON seeks to expand its areas of business beyond games, to multimedia entertainment and deep learning.
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pubg.com
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2218 emps
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Since 2009
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Worth 19B
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PUBG (259960)

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Pubg's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Best Weapon Skins in PUBG

The Best Weapon Skins in PUBG

Fri Apr 15 2022 By Japnaam Singh

The Best PUBG Skins of All Time

The Best PUBG Skins of All Time

Mon Mar 07 2022 By Japnaam Singh

Why is PubG so addictive?

Why is PubG so addictive?

Tue Feb 05 2019 By Sohail khan

What You Can Learn from the Team Behind PUBG

What You Can Learn from the Team Behind PUBG

Fri Jul 06 2018 By Ryan Born

5 Famous Examples of Music in The Metaverse

5 Famous Examples of Music in The Metaverse

Thu Oct 13 2022 By August Kim

Why Chess is Better than Video Games

Why Chess is Better than Video Games

Sun Dec 27 2020 By saswath Academy

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Main Menu Is Vulnerable to Hacking

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Main Menu Is Vulnerable to Hacking

Thu Oct 19 2017 By Filip Sufitchi

The Team Behind PUBG is Launching a Metaverse Platform

The Team Behind PUBG is Launching a Metaverse Platform

Mon Apr 24 2023 By ZeroRequiem

How to play PUBG on AWS

How to play PUBG on AWS

Tue Feb 05 2019 By Mohamed Labouardy

Inside Tencent Games’ Real-Time Event-Driven Analytics System

Inside Tencent Games’ Real-Time Event-Driven Analytics System

Thu Feb 26 2026 By ScyllaDB

India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket & Football

India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket & Football

Tue Sep 23 2025 By The Tech Panda

Origin Summit Debuts in Seoul During KBW As Flagship Gathering On IP, AI, and Blockchain-enabled RWA

Origin Summit Debuts in Seoul During KBW As Flagship Gathering On IP, AI, and Blockchain-enabled RWA

Wed Aug 27 2025 By Chainwire

Pubg's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Romance game meeting men's emotional needs soars in popularity

Romance game meeting men's emotional needs soars in popularity

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Wed Nov 01 2023

Nubia Neo 5G Gaming Test – Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin Impact, COD: Mobile & PUBG

Nubia Neo 5G Gaming Test – Honkai: Star Rail, Genshin Impact, COD: Mobile & PUBG

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Wed Nov 01 2023

China’s new hit game combines real-life film and gameplay

China’s new hit game combines real-life film and gameplay

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Wed Nov 01 2023

iQOO 12 and 12 Pro confirmed with Snadragon 8 Gen 3 and 120W charging

iQOO 12 and 12 Pro confirmed with Snadragon 8 Gen 3 and 120W charging

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Wed Nov 01 2023

Bald, brazen and beloved: Bipin Karki is Bhasme Don

Bald, brazen and beloved: Bipin Karki is Bhasme Don

kathmandupost.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

KFC opens new stores, launches product

KFC opens new stores, launches product

businessmirror.com.ph

Tue Oct 31 2023

Zong 4G Launches E-Sports Platform ‘Zong Engage’ for Ultimate Gamer Entertainment

Zong 4G Launches E-Sports Platform ‘Zong Engage’ for Ultimate Gamer Entertainment

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Tue Oct 31 2023

The 6 Reasons to Avoid Playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (and What to Play Instead)

The 6 Reasons to Avoid Playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (and What to Play Instead)

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version APK: Step-by-step guide & tips – Sportskeeda

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version APK: Step-by-step guide & tips – Sportskeeda

inferse.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

PUBG Mobile 1.2 Global version Runic Power Update: APK download link for worldwide players – Sportskeeda

PUBG Mobile 1.2 Global version Runic Power Update: APK download link for worldwide players – Sportskeeda

inferse.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Big changes take place in Game Pass – new games added but more removed!

Big changes take place in Game Pass – new games added but more removed!

thexboxhub.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

PMGC 2023 League Group Green: Teams, format, map schedule, and how to watch

PMGC 2023 League Group Green: Teams, format, map schedule, and how to watch

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

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