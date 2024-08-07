PUBG #1275 COMPANY RANKING

KRAFTON, Inc. is a collective of independent game development studios brought together to create innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for gamers across the world. The company consists of PUBG Studio, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, RisingWings, and Dreamotion, each with its own unique expertise. KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG: NEW STATE, The Callisto Protocol, TERA, and ELYON. As a technology-driven company that boasts world-class capabilities, KRAFTON seeks to expand its areas of business beyond games, to multimedia entertainment and deep learning.