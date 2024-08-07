PROTHOM ALO #197 COMPANY RANKING

Since its inception in 1998, Prothom Alo has emerged as the largest Media Industry in Bangladesh during these 23 years of exertion. Our daily readership is the highest in both print and online. Along with more than 15 million followers, the largest social platform Facebook has ranked Prothom Alo in the world's top ten media in the daily news category. At the same time, prothomalo.com is the top Bangla website in the world. In addition to Bengali media, we have online English web portals for different language speakers, digital business platforms, the Prothoma publication in the book world, Kishor Alo for teenagers, Biggan Chinta with amazing scientific information, quarterly research journals Protichinta, Cholti Ghotona on current affairs, ABC Radio, Prothom Alo Bondhushova to spread friends across the country and Prothom Alo Trust to be by the side of the helpless and needy. We have also launched new OTT platform Chorki. Fundamentally, the readers are our main strength behind our engagement in various facets of society. And as an organization, Prothom Alo sparks a modern and dynamic work culture. We are moving forward together to achieve our goals through the practice of these 5 values of Good Journalism, People-orientation, Change Catalyst, Creativity and Solidarity.