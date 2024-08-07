PROTHOM ALO

#197 COMPANY RANKING
Since its inception in 1998, Prothom Alo has emerged as the largest Media Industry in Bangladesh during these 23 years of exertion. Our daily readership is the highest in both print and online. Along with more than 15 million followers, the largest social platform Facebook has ranked Prothom Alo in the world's top ten media in the daily news category. At the same time, prothomalo.com is the top Bangla website in the world. In addition to Bengali media, we have online English web portals for different language speakers, digital business platforms, the Prothoma publication in the book world, Kishor Alo for teenagers, Biggan Chinta with amazing scientific information, quarterly research journals Protichinta, Cholti Ghotona on current affairs, ABC Radio, Prothom Alo Bondhushova to spread friends across the country and Prothom Alo Trust to be by the side of the helpless and needy. We have also launched new OTT platform Chorki. Fundamentally, the readers are our main strength behind our engagement in various facets of society. And as an organization, Prothom Alo sparks a modern and dynamic work culture. We are moving forward together to achieve our goals through the practice of these 5 values of Good Journalism, People-orientation, Change Catalyst, Creativity and Solidarity.
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prothomalo.com
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501-1000 emps
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Since 1998
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PROTHOM ALO

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EVERGREEN INDEX #197

Prothom Alo's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Bangladesh garment workers block roads in fair wage protest

Bangladesh garment workers block roads in fair wage protest

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Bangladesh Government Doubles Down on Pressure Campaign Against Opposition

Bangladesh Government Doubles Down on Pressure Campaign Against Opposition

thediplomat.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Everything At Alo Yoga Is 30% Off Before Black Friday (You're Welcome!)

Everything At Alo Yoga Is 30% Off Before Black Friday (You're Welcome!)

yahoo.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Everything At Alo Yoga Is 30% Off Before Black Friday (You're Welcome!)

Everything At Alo Yoga Is 30% Off Before Black Friday (You're Welcome!)

aol.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

Bangladesh political violence: 3 killed, police arrest senior Opposition leader

Bangladesh political violence: 3 killed, police arrest senior Opposition leader

indiatoday.in

Mon Oct 30 2023

Dhaka Protest: Bangladesh Police Arrest Key Oppn Leader After Clashes Left 3 Dead, Hundreds Wounded

Dhaka Protest: Bangladesh Police Arrest Key Oppn Leader After Clashes Left 3 Dead, Hundreds Wounded

news.abplive.com

Mon Oct 30 2023

3 killed in political violence in B’desh; police arrest Oppn leader

3 killed in political violence in B’desh; police arrest Oppn leader

nagalandpost.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

3 killed in political violence in Bangladesh; police arrest senior Opposition leader

3 killed in political violence in Bangladesh; police arrest senior Opposition leader

theprint.in

Sun Oct 29 2023

An industrial park plagued by unrelenting delays

An industrial park plagued by unrelenting delays

thedailystar.net

Sun Oct 29 2023

Jamaat leaders, activists gather at Arambagh intersection; police put up barricade

Jamaat leaders, activists gather at Arambagh intersection; police put up barricade

thedailystar.net

Sat Oct 28 2023

Igniting the Fashion Revolution In Bangladesh, Arka Fashion Week begins

Igniting the Fashion Revolution In Bangladesh, Arka Fashion Week begins

msn.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

A symbol of wasteful public spending

A symbol of wasteful public spending

thedailystar.net

Thu Oct 26 2023

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