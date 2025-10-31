PRO LEAGUE NETWORK

Pro League Network (PLN) is a sports media company specializing in creating and broadcasting unique, bettable sports content. Founded in 2022, PLN owns and operates a portfolio of sports leagues, including CarJitsu Championship, SlapFIGHT Championship, and World Putting League, delivering engaging live sports experiences optimized for wagering.
