PRENETICS GLOBAL

#2263 COMPANY RANKING
Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.
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285 emps
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Since 2009
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#health-and-wellness#analytics#biotechnology
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Prenetics Global's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Optimised Multithreaded CV-QKD Reconciliation for Global Quantum Networks: Conclusion & References

Optimised Multithreaded CV-QKD Reconciliation for Global Quantum Networks: Conclusion & References

Fri Mar 15 2024 By MultiThreading.Tech: #1 Publication on Concurrent Programming

This Noisy Quantum Computer Produces Reliable Results Impossible to Simulate Classically

This Noisy Quantum Computer Produces Reliable Results Impossible to Simulate Classically

Mon Mar 23 2026 By IBM

The Architecture of Collaboration: A Practical Framework for Human-AI Interaction

The Architecture of Collaboration: A Practical Framework for Human-AI Interaction

Thu Dec 04 2025 By theakashjindal

How Logical Clocks Keep Distributed Systems in Sync

How Logical Clocks Keep Distributed Systems in Sync

Fri Nov 08 2024 By Vibhas Mohan Zanpure

Variational Non-Bayesian Inference of the Probability Density Function: Conclusion & References

Variational Non-Bayesian Inference of the Probability Density Function: Conclusion & References

Fri Apr 19 2024 By Bayesian Inference

Top 30+ Mobile App Development Companies in USA and India for Developing Customized Apps

Top 30+ Mobile App Development Companies in USA and India for Developing Customized Apps

Fri Sep 21 2018 By Mahipasinh Jadeja

A Hitchhiker’s Tour of the BEAM

A Hitchhiker’s Tour of the BEAM

Wed Feb 14 2018 By Erlang Solutions

THE SPOTTED LARINUS

THE SPOTTED LARINUS

Tue May 23 2023 By Jean-Henri Fabre

Prenetics Global's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Prenetics Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Prenetics Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

marketscreener.com

Tue Nov 25 2025

Prenetics Executives Announce Open Market Share Purchases Totaling Approx. $1.45 Million

Prenetics Executives Announce Open Market Share Purchases Totaling Approx. $1.45 Million

manilatimes.net

Mon Nov 24 2025

Prenetics Executives Announce Open Market Share Purchases

Prenetics Executives Announce Open Market Share Purchases

globenewswire.com

Mon Nov 24 2025

Prenetics’ IM8 Congratulates Global Ambassador and Shareholder - World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Defending Her US Open Championship

Prenetics’ IM8 Congratulates Global Ambassador and Shareholder - World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Defending Her US Open Championship

manilatimes.net

Mon Sep 08 2025

Prenetics Expands into Web3 with Blockchain Identity Partnership

Prenetics Expands into Web3 with Blockchain Identity Partnership

cointrust.com

Wed Feb 12 2025

Prenetics Global announces reverse stock split

Prenetics Global announces reverse stock split

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

Prenetics Global Limited Announces Reverse Stock Split

Prenetics Global Limited Announces Reverse Stock Split

finance.yahoo.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

A shift away from paycheck-driven mindset: How to win talent amidst global competition

A shift away from paycheck-driven mindset: How to win talent amidst global competition

humanresourcesonline.net

Thu Oct 26 2023

Global pharmaceutical industry - statistics & facts

Global pharmaceutical industry - statistics & facts

statista.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Xi meets world leaders in Beijing as BRF kicks off; China’s massive diplomatic event attracts global attention

Xi meets world leaders in Beijing as BRF kicks off; China’s massive diplomatic event attracts global attention

globaltimes.cn

Tue Oct 17 2023

BRI in nature emancipates development potential

BRI in nature emancipates development potential

globaltimes.cn

Tue Oct 17 2023

Stock Split History

Stock Split History

seekingalpha.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

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