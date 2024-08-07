PRENETICS GLOBAL
#2263 COMPANY RANKING
Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.
285 emps
Since 2009
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Prenetics Global's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Prenetics Global's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Prenetics Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
marketscreener.com
Tue Nov 25 2025
Prenetics Executives Announce Open Market Share Purchases Totaling Approx. $1.45 Million
manilatimes.net
Mon Nov 24 2025
Prenetics Executives Announce Open Market Share Purchases
globenewswire.com
Mon Nov 24 2025
Prenetics’ IM8 Congratulates Global Ambassador and Shareholder - World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Defending Her US Open Championship
manilatimes.net
Mon Sep 08 2025
Prenetics Expands into Web3 with Blockchain Identity Partnership
cointrust.com
Wed Feb 12 2025
Prenetics Global announces reverse stock split
msn.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
Prenetics Global Limited Announces Reverse Stock Split
finance.yahoo.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
A shift away from paycheck-driven mindset: How to win talent amidst global competition
humanresourcesonline.net
Thu Oct 26 2023
Global pharmaceutical industry - statistics & facts
statista.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
Xi meets world leaders in Beijing as BRF kicks off; China’s massive diplomatic event attracts global attention
globaltimes.cn
Tue Oct 17 2023
BRI in nature emancipates development potential
globaltimes.cn
Tue Oct 17 2023
Stock Split History
seekingalpha.com
Mon Oct 16 2023